Auglaize County’s history honored with new sign

Rick Bice, maintenance supervisor at the courthouse, opens the sign for further inspection after its arrival.

A historical marker commemorates the Auglaize County Courthouse’s inclusion into the National Register of Historic Places.


WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Historical Society will be receiving a new permanent plaque to honor the Wapakoneta Historic Commercial District’s inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places.

While the district has been registered as a historic place for the last three decades, the sign is the first to recognize its status. The Auglaize Historical Society, which obtained funds for the sign through the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, will be installing the new sign on the public right-of-way on Auglaize Street east of Blackhoof Street.

“We’re so pleased to be able to help Downtown Wapakoneta Partnership highlight and honor our local historic district, the only one in Auglaize County. This marker will remind both local residents and many visitors how special downtown Wapakoneta is,” ACHS Administrator Rachel Barber said in a press release.

Wapakoneta’s historic district includes more than five dozen buildings — many of which date from the 1840s — located in its downtown area.

