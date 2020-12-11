Community Foundation distributes $467,000

SIDNEY — More than $467,000 was distributed to 18 participating charities Friday from proceeds of Match Day, sponsored by the Community Foundation of Shelby County. The amount exceeded the 2019 total by $90,000.

Match Day was held on December 1 and, after processing nearly 1,400 gifts, results were announced to each organization on Friday.

The event celebrated the local foundation’s fundraising campaign on Giving Tuesday by giving away $90,000 in matching money. Matches of up to $5,000 were offered to 501(c)(3) charities that had an organization fund within the Community Foundation. The awards were not placed into the fund at the Community Foundation, but instead were given to the charities to be put to work on their projects and needs.

“Thank you to each person who gave during the fourth annual Match Day. We were initially concerned that fewer would give this year, but gifts over the Thanksgiving weekend and on Giving Tuesday blew us away,” said Jessica Fortkamp, Community Foundation Donor Relations Director. “The overwhelming generosity in Shelby County and the number of people who supported multiple charities is inspiring. Each charity was challenged to motivate their donors to raise the full matching amount and we are thrilled that every charity exceeded the matching amount.”

Including the $5,000 match, totals distributed to each charity were:

• Agape Distribution, $36,930

• Alpha Community Center, $34,091

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County, $26,386

• Compassionate Care of Shelby County, $45,615

• Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties, OH, $13,925

• Historic Sidney Theatre, $18,197

• Operation Rebirth, $24,618

• S&H Products, $24,662

• Samaritan Works, $19,772

• Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, $25,002

• Shelby County Arc, $18,954

• Shelby County Historical Societ,y $34,102

• Shelby County Libraries Foundation, $17,255

• Shelby County United Way, $19,650

• Sidney Alive, $17,195

• Sidney First United Methodist Church, $23,710

• Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, $30,302

• Wilma Valentine Childcare, $37,364

“We are especially grateful to Dave Ross who provided the matching pool to enable each charity to receive $5,000. His tremendous generosity is the reason we can hold Match Day,” said Marian Spicer, executive director of the Community Foundation. “Also, thank you to everyone who gave during Match Day for their favorite charity.”

Plans have begun for the 2021 Match Day to be held on November 30th. The Community Foundation of Shelby County administers $38 million in 208 charitable funds including scholarship, donor advised, designated, community granting and organization funds. Information can be found at commfoun.com.