UW campaign surpasses $1.2 million

SIDNEY — Scott Barr, president and CEO of the Shelby County United Way, has shared campaign totals from the 2020 Annual Campaign have surpassed $1.2 million and growing.

“We shared at our virtual finale in early November we were approaching $800,000 in pledges with multiple large manufacturing companies still outstanding. Since that time company totals have continued to be submitted for processing and we are now comfortable projecting a campaign that will exceed $1,200,000, with the potential to continue to rise. Although no goal was established, we are still accepting donations for the 2020 campaign to close the gap on last years totals of achieving over $1,300,000. I want to thank our campaign leadership team and the many generous companies and donors that helped us achieve this level of success. Our funded programs are changing lives every day, with even more significance during this challenging year,” said Barr.

The 2020-2021 allocation budget to agencies was reduced anticipating pledge loss from the 2019 campaign as multiple United Way partner companies in late spring and early fall had to suspend operations and/or furlough employees. Agencies were informed if the collection rate was better than anticipated, the Board of Directors would reevaluate funding levels and award increases if revenue collections would allow.

“We are pleased to announce an additional $100,000 was approved for allocation funding and will be awarded to 13 of our partner agencies and programs. The Board of Directors evaluated the level of reduction, level of operation during the pandemic, and impact area in deciding which organizations received additional funding,” said Barr.

Receiving additional funding were:

• YMCA Child Development Center $20,000

• Alpha Community Center $7,000

• Wilma Valentine Childcare $11,000

• Shelby County CASA $5,000

• Rehabilitation Center $4,000

• SafeHaven $2,000

• Compassionate Care $14,000

• Catholic Social Services- Counseling $6,000

• Catholic Social Services- Senior Health $4,000

• Senior Center $2,000

• Big Brothers Big Sisters $10,000

• Samaritan Works $10,000

• STAR House $5,000

For a total of $100,000