125 years ago

December 26, 1895

It is a novel thing for a Sidney resident to go fishing in Shelby County on Christmas and especially strange if any fish are caught. Notwithstanding this fact Mrs. G.A. Marshall, of this city, went to Turtle Creek Township yesterday to spend the day at the home of her brother, John Cowan, and caught 18 fish (rock bass) while fishing in Turtle Creek.

——

Water was struck in the test well being put down at the water works plant at a depth of 121 feet last evening. After going a foot deeper this morning the drill was broken and drilling suspended for today. It is proposed to drill the well four or five feet deeper. There is already a good flow of water but a better flow is expected when the drilling is completed.

100 years ago

December 26, 1920

Mrs. Lillian Retter, of the Voiretta Cafeteria of this city, was among the eight passengers injured when a Big Four passenger train ran into a freight at a siding in Ansonia shortly before 6 o’clock last evening. The engineer of the passenger train was killed in the accident. Mrs. Retter’s injuries are not serious.

——

Edward Boss, of South Ohio Avenue, was the lucky party to get the Lexington sedan given away by the Sidney Lodge of Elks Christmas Eve at the armory. Mr. Boss is a blacksmith by trade. A reception and dance was held at the armory in connection with the awarding of the automobile.

75 years ago

December 26, 1945

The east end of the large plate glass window in the office of the Dayton Power and Light Co. was shattered this morning when an automobile crashed into the corner. Mrs. Carl Fridley had parked the car to go to a nearby office, leaving two young children in the vehicle. In some manner the car, left in gear, was started and went up over the curb. The children were scared but not hurt.

Miss Margaret Ann Young has been selected as the new director of the local Youth Canteen and will take over her duties Jan. 7. She has been located in Charleston, S.C. serving as program director at a USO facility.

50 years ago

December 26, 1970

PASADENA, Calif. – Ohio State coach Woody Hayes eased up on his Buckeyes Sunday and took them to the Marineland of the Pacific aquatic park in lieu of a workout. The Buckeyes will return to the practice field Monday in preparation for New Year’s Day clash with Pacific-8 champion Stanford.

——

The Shelby County Motor Club will be moving out of the courthouse in 1971 and its present first-floor office will likely become the new headquarters for the board of elections. State law requires cities with populations of more than 16,000 to have voter registration. The 1970 preliminary census indicates that Sidney has slipped over the 16,000 mark.

25 years ago

December 26, 1995

LOS ANGELES (AP) – An entertainer for 45 years, Dean Martin, 78, died at 3:30 a.m. Christmas Day at his Beverly Hills home of an acute respiratory failure. Born Dino Paul Crocetti in Steubenville, Ohio, the singer said in a 1967 interview that he was shy and did not know what to say at parties.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

