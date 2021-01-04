New Year’s baby arrives at JTDMH

ST. MARYS — The first baby of 2021 was born at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at 12:04 a.m.

Quinn Elizabeth Wuebker, daughter of Jodi and Brian Wuebker, of St. Henry, weighed in at 9 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 22 inches long. Quinn was welcomed home by siblings, James, age 6; Zachary, age 3; and Madison, age 2.

Maternal grandparents are Scott and Barbara Gaier, of Anna, and paternal grandparents are David and Donna Wuebker, of St. Henry. Great-grandparents are Dorothy Sudhoff, of Fott Recovery, Phyllis Poeppelman, of Egypt, and Damen and Rosalie Baier, of Anna.

The New Year’s baby born at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital received a case of diapers, a blanket handmade by hospital volunteers and $100 from the hospital.