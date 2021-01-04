Health department releases guidance on vaccine distribution

SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department is following the Ohio Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Ohio Department of Health will coordinate vaccinations in four phases beginning with health care workers and ending with the general public.

How quickly the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department can vaccinate in those phases will depend on how much vaccine it receives and how the categories are opened up by the state of Ohio for distribution. Currently, only those in phase 1A are being vaccinated.

Phase 1A includes:

• EMS (EMTs/ paramedics)

• Congregate care facility staff and congregate facility residents

• High risk health care workers (examples include):

Long term care facilities

Home health/hospice workers

Primary care practitioners, including family medicine and general medicine providers

Urgent care

Pharmacies and dialysis centers

Dental care providers

Phase 1B includes:

• 65 years of age and older

• Those living with severe congenital, developmental or early onset medical disorders

If staff within an organization is included in Phase 1A and are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccination when it becomes available, the organization should sign-up to receive notifications using the following link (only one sign-up is needed per organization): https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050949AAAC23AAFD0-covid191

People in Phase 1B or who have loved ones in Phase 1B who are interested in receiving notifications regarding vaccine availability should use the following link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050949aaac23aafd0-covid

The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department is receiving very small quantities of vaccine at this time; therefore, it is not setting up large clinics at this time and opting to do smaller clinics. Information regarding these smaller clinics will be distributed via the above sign-ups.