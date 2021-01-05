Crash claims life of Covington teen

RUSSIA — A 15-year-old female from Covington lost her life in a fatal crash on state Route 48, near Fessler-Buxton Road, Tuesday morning.

According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, an 11-year-old female and her mother, a 37-year-old, also the mother of the deceased juvenile, all from Covington, are in very critical condition. Also a 27-year-old Sidney male is in critical condition after the crash. All were occupants of a pickup truck that crashed head-on with a Vectren utility truck. Frye said no names are being released as they have not yet contacted all of the next of kin.

Deputies, Russia Fire, Fort Loramie and Versailles Rescue Squads responded to the weather-related crash on around 7:36 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5. The initial investigation indicates one of the vehicles lost control due to the slick, snow-covered roadway and crossed over into the other lane, causing the pickup truck and the utility truck to crash head-on. At least two of the four people in the pickup became trapped from the crash.

Due to the bad weather, CareFlight was unable to fly and respond to the crash. The driver and passengers in the pickup truck were taken to Dayton by land transportation, Frye said.

The male driver of the utility truck was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy with non-life threatening injuries.

The 11-year-old was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, and her mother and the male driver of the pickup were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

The pickup truck was headed to the Houston School district when the crash occurred. The mother was a front-seat passenger and the two juveniles were in the back seat at the time of the crash.

Frye expressed grave concern about the conditions of the occupants of the pickup truck.

No further information is available at this time. The story will be updated when more information becomes available.

3 others in critical condition

By Sheryl Roadcap

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

