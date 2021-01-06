125 Years

January 6, 1896

Highland avenue as a street for trade has come in for its share of condemnation for many months. Fall rains have put it in very bad condition, especially when it comes to hauling heavy loads. A.P. Wagner Tool Works had an experience of this kind this morning. They are compelled to do all their hauling over this street. They have a 7,000 pound tool which had to be shipped out today. After being loaded the street was found in such condition that almost the entire force of the shop had to be called out and worked in the zero weather before the wagon and its load where successfully transported to the bottom of the hill.

———

The report of Health Officer LeFevre for the year ended Dec. 341, 1895 shows that during the year there were 70 deaths and 111 births. This is a decrease in births and an increase in the number of deaths over the year 1894.

100 Years

January 6, 1921

County Auditor W.A. Harmon went to Columbus today to attend a three-day meeting of the county auditors of the state. Sessions are being held at the Deshler Hotel and the matter of reappraisement is one of the matters to be discussed.

75 Years

January 6, 1946

Joseph B. Cook was re-elected president of the Sidney Board of Education during the organization meeting held last night, Arnold H. Henke was named vice president, and J.C. Custenborder, clerk-treasurer for a term of two years. Two new members of the board, Mrs. H.E. Schieber and Wayne Bertsch, received the oath of office from board president Cook.

———

The county commissioners of Shelby county, holding their first meeting of 1946 at the court house yesterday afternoon, organized by electing Clark Pruden to serve as chairman. Arthur Billing, county auditor, was named clerk of the board. S.A.Griffis and Fred Middleton are the other two board members.

———

Appointment of Bowman Brothers, North Dixie highway, as the DeSoto-Plymouth dealer in Sidney was announced today. The new dealership, headed by Ward Bowman, has been in the automotive business for years.

50 Years

January 6, 1971

The Downtown Merchant’s Association chose Gary Shuchat of Neat Cleaners as the organization’s 1971 president at an annual dinner meeting Tuesday night at Uhlman’s.

Serving with Shuchat will be Doris Beers of Beers Restaurant as vice president. Roin McCrum of Kaser’s Shoes will be secretary-treasurer, succeeding Shuchat in that office.

———

Statistics released this week by Sidney School Superintendent Roger McGee show that both the number and training of teachers in the local schools has increased since the 1965-66 school year.

Noting that five years ago the Sidney schools employed 167 teachers, McGee points out that this year the teaching staff number 215, an increase of 48.

25 Years

January 6, 1996

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Actor Mark Harmon rescued two teenagers from a burning car, using a sledgehammer to break the windows before pulling the boys to safety.

———

One of Sidney’s oldest industries, the Sidney Division of General Housewares Corp., may close this year unless a buyer is found, company officials announced Thursday.

An announcement came from Terre Haute, Ind., on Thursday that General Housewares Corp. plans to exit its cast iron and aluminum cookware business during the first half of 1996.

The decision has a direct impact on Sidney, where cast iron and aluminum cookware has been made locally for 105 years.

The businesses and brand names affected are Wagner’s 1891 Original Cast Iron Cookware, Magnalite Classic Cookware and Magnalite Professional Cookware.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

