Monnier, Shipman leave board of trustees

SIDNEY — Two founding members of the Sidney Alive Board of Trustees will continue to lead the community after finishing their terms with the board. Two new members have joined the board in 2021.

“Mary Beth Monnier and Sandi Shipman will depart the Sidney Alive Board of Trustees at the end of 2020. They both have been vital members of our board and committees. We hope they know just how valued they are in our community,” said Amy Breinich, executive director of Sidney Alive.

Monnier, owner of Creative Marketing Strategies in downtown Sidney, has served as the Marketing Committee chair as well as secretary for the Sidney Alive organization. Monnier has also served with the Shelby County United Way and many other organizations in the community.

“She has offered invaluable insight and guidance for our organization over the years. We can’t thank her enough for everything she’s done to help us along the way,” said Breinich.

Shipman has served the Events Committee and helped the board revise and create events since its inception four years ago. Shipman has also served with various other nonprofits in the community, including the Shelby County United Way. Shipman chose downtown Sidney for her Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty office and encourages others to choose downtown as well.

“While we will not see Sandi at the board table, we know we see her out and about serving her community and supporting our local businesses. We are so appreciative of her contributions to Sidney Alive,” saod Breinich.

While these two women leave big shoes to fill, two new board members — Tabitha Bales and Jeremy Lorenzo — will be joining the Sidney Alive Board of Trustees in 2021.

Bales serves as the Community Service coordinator with the Shelby County Probate Court. She has worked with Sidney Alive in her professional capacity and now joins the Board of Trustees as a volunteer. In addition to her volunteer work, she serves as a Shelby County CASA volunteer.

“We are thrilled to have Tabitha join Sidney Alive! Her heart for serving our community both professionally and personally (with her family, I might add) is exactly what we look for in new board members,” said Breinich.

Sgt. Jeremy Lorenzo is a valued first responder with the Sidney Police Department. He is also known as Coach Lorenzo in Shelby County. Lorenzo has been vital to soccer programs in the area, most recently with the Lehman Catholic girls soccer program. Lorenzo also served the country in the US Navy.

“We’re excited to bring Coach Lorenzo to the Sidney Alive team! His perspective from his life’s work and coaching will be valuable to our board and our community. We’re grateful to have gotten to know Jeremy over the last year and can’t wait to collaborate,” said Breinich.

For more information on how to get involved with Sidney Alive, email Breinich at amy@sidneyalive.org. Visit the website (sidneyalive.org), Facebook or Instagram to stay up-to-date on Downtown Sidney.