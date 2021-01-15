Shelby County has state’s highest COVID-19 occurrence rate

SIDNEY – Shelby County has the highest occurrence rate of COVID-19 among Ohio’s 88 counties over the past two weeks, according to data released Thursday afternoon by the Ohio Department of Health.

From Dec. 30 to Jan. 12, Shelby County reported 531 new cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,092.8 cases per 100,000 residents during that two-week span. The statewide average is 739.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

Last week Shelby County had the state’s third highest occurrence rate with 998.1 cases per 100,000 residents, behind Monroe and Pickaway counties. Monroe now has the second highest rate while Pickaway dropped to sixth.

Shelby County has reported 4,046 cases of COVID-19 with 123 hospitalizations and 21 deaths. There are 3,240 county residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, and there are 785 active cases.

Throughout Ohio, there have been 807,293 cases of COVID-19 with 42,491 hospitalizations, 6,289 intensive care admissions and 9,990 deaths.

During Thursday’s press conference, Gov. Mike DeWine announced there were 7,654 new cases of COVID-19 reported throughout the state in the previous 24 hours. That’s below the 21-day average of 7,316 cases.

Ohio also reported 340 new hospitalizations, which is down from the 21-day average of 293. There were 37 new ICU admissions, which is up from the 21-day average of 29. Ohio also reported 109 new deaths, which is up from the 21-day average of 73.

Next week Ohio will begin to vaccinate members of the public who are 80 years old and older. Thus far, Ohio’s vaccination efforts have focused on select individuals including health care workers, EMS personnel and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department and Wilson Health are working together and will administer the vaccine to eligible individuals as the vaccine doses are received.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

