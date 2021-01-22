COVID-19 vaccine update for Shelby County

Shelby County received a limited amount of COVID-19 vaccine for the week of Jan. 25.

Ohio’s COVID-19 Vaccine timeline is as follows:

• Jan. 19: Ohioans 80 and older

• Jan. 25: Ohioans 75 and older; people with severe medical conditions

• Feb. 1: Ohioans 70 and older; K-12 staff and personnel

• Feb. 8: Ohioans 65 and older

This week there are three providers for the vaccine: Sidney Shelby County Health Department, Wilson Health and Kroger.

If you are interested in receiving the vacccine, you must register with the Health Department: http://www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org/ or call 937-498-7249

Kroger: All COVID-19 vaccines will require an appointment via https://www.kroger.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated or call 866-211-5320.

“Thank you for your patience as we move through these phases to protect our citizens,” shared the Shelby County Emergency Management Agency, Wilson Health and the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department.