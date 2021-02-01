Grand jury indicts multi-state fugitibe

SIDNEY — A multi-state fugitive was indicted on six charges by the Shelby County grand jury. He was one of 15 people charged during the proceeding on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Robert Jaylen Croskey, 20, incarcerated, was arrested on Jan.16 following a police chase where he crashed into a guardrail. He was found to be on the run from authorities in Michigan and Indiana.

Croskey was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony, having a weapon while under disability, a third-degree felony, counterfeiting, a third-degree felony, and misuse of a credit card, a fifth-degree felony.

According to online court records, Croskey allegedly had a Glock 37 handgun within reach when police attempted a traffic stop. He drove at a high rate of speed running red lights before crashing. He was found to have 13 credit card and active devices that aided him in counterfeiting activity.

The grand jury has specified that $1,750 in cash confiscated be forfeited. It is believe to be cash that Croskey obtained through criminal activity.

Hope Carpenter, 45, Beavercreek, Ohio, was charged for drug trafficking following her arrest on Jan. 15.

She was charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs and tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.

Carpenter was allegedly selling Methamphetamine and attempted to hide a bag of drugs on her body while being arrested.

Cassie Ruhlander, 32, at large, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools and identity fraud, all fifth-degree felonies, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and furnishing false information to an officer, a first-degree misdemeanor.

She was arrested on Jan. 25 with Methamphetamine and allegedly supplied false information about her identity. She also attempted to hide drugs and a pipe on her body to avoid detection.

Others indicted include:

• Nathan G. Street, 35, at large, illegal conveyance of prohibited item onto the grounds of a detention center, third-degree felony.

• Justin L. Dwyer, 37, Sidney, possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Joseph Myers, 46, Lakeview, Ohio, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Damien Bremmer, 27, Defiance, Ohio, possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Amy Harris, 24, at large, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Terian M. Oldham, 32, at large, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies.

• Jacob Auville, 24, Sidney, theft, fifth-degree felony.

• Five people were indicted for failure to appear, all fourth-degree felonies. They include David. W. Slife, 34, John A. Walker Jr., 31, Joshua Jenkins, 33, Yolanda K. Bidwell, 33, and Lucas Fitzgerald, 30, all listed as at large.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News

