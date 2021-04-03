125 years

April 3, 1896

The elections for pike superintendents in the township last evening were generally well attended. To make the elections valid it will be necessary for the commissioners to appoint the men. There were 42 named for districts.

Reuben Smeltzer, who was awarded the contract for putting up the plant of the Bimel Carriage Co. at $11,074, gave up the job this morning. In footing up his figures on the job, he made a mistake in not adding in one item of $800 and he did not feel like taking the job at the price bid. The contract was awarded this morning to Bemus and Krumm at $11,677, the next lowest bid.

100 years

April 3, 1921

Members of the junior and senior classes at Sidney High School were hosts at a reception for their parents and friends at the high school building last evening. Dale Hartman, teacher in civics, gave a talk, followed by a play, “The Interrupted Proposal.” Members of the cast included: Miss Ruth Hartman, Catherine Weiss, Esther Ehrhardt, Edna Stewart, Messrs. Walter McMillen, Robert Potter, and Lowell Quinn.

The baseball season is rapidly approaching and the local team has been busy for the past several weeks, trying to round into form for the opening game to be played on Apr. 17. On that date, the team will give away 40 prizes donated by businessmen of the city. A large crowd was on hand at Lakeside Park yesterday to watch the local lads go through their practice.

75 years

April 3, 1946

Mrs. William Wilson was elected president of the Sidney Music Club at the meeting last night held in the home of Mrs. William Milligan. Miss Eugenia Papas was named first vice president.

Work on drilling two new wells near the water works will start within the next 10 days, following the awarding of the contract for the work this morning to G.W. Jackson and Son, Celina. Jackson was low bidder at $5 per lineal foot. Service Director Aneshansley said it is expected the wells will run between 200 and 225 feet in depth.

50 years

April 3, 1971

Rev. Robert F. Sinks is the new minister of the Broad Street United Methodist Church, Columbus. Rev. Sinks formerly served as associate pastor at the First United Methodist Church here.

James J. Chrisman was awarded two degrees during winter commencement exercises at the Ohio State University. Mr. Chrisman received the Bachelor of Arts degree in the arts and sciences college, receiving the Bachelor of Science degree in Education College. He graduated cum laude from both colleges. Mr. Chrisman is a 1966 graduate of Fairlawn High School.

25 years

April 3, 1996

PHOTO: Wes Elsner, Ohio Department of Transportation bridge specialist, points to erosion signs on a bridge over the Great Miami River at North Street. Watching are Joe Schmiesing, Brandi Yinger, and Amie Knouff. Three schools held an Engineering Career Day recently for selected eighth-graders to visit businesses to do a field study of engineering job opportunities.

RUSSIA – The Russia High School junior/senior prom and after-prom will be held Saturday night at the Russia Community Center. Queen candidates are: Lindsay Grogean, 18, Nicole Magoto, 18 and Lori Sherman, 18. King candidates are: Tim Cordonnier, 17, Brian Goubeaux, 18 and Brian Schulze, 18.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

