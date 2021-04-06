125 years

April 6, 1896

The finest soda water and ice cream soda at C.J. Brigg’s drug store. (Adv’t.)

———

The election has passed off quietly today. Compared with the vote at the spring election two years ago, the vote was larger in every ward and also in the township. There was a substantial representation by women in the vote for members of the school board.

100 years

April 6, 1921

The annual meeting of the trustees and boards of commissioners of the five counties of the district tuberculosis hospital at Lima was held Monday. Commissioners were in attendance at the meeting along with William Shine, Shelby County member of the board of trustees.

———

Walter Eisenstein will engage in the taxi business, with his headquarters at 235 South Street.

75 years

April 6, 1946

One hundred and sixty-nine young men and women from the eight schools in Shelby County will receive their diplomas and participate in commencement exercises in May. C.E. McCorkle, county superintendent of schools, announced today. Anna has the largest graduating class, with Green Township the first school to hold its commencement exercises on May 14.

———

The Rose Furniture store at 130-132 West Poplar Street, will have its formal opening this evening, it was announced today by Max Rose, manager of the new store.

50 years

April 6, 1971

The United Telephone Company of Ohio has announced additional changes in numbers which will affect dialing procedures for Sidney exchange and Jackson Center residents when the new directories are issued April 15. Customers in the Sidney exchange who wish to dial a party on their own line will dial 79 plus the seven-digit directory number under the new setup, according to Ben Wortman, Sidney district manager. Jackson Center customers will begin dialing 88 instead of 77 when calling a person on their own line. The regular seven-digit directory number will continue to be used, Wortman said.

———

Challenging members of the new club to live up to the motto, “We Build,” Charles E. Sondergelt, Xenia, governor of Ohio Kiwanis, formally presented the charter to Sunset Sidney Kiwanis during charter night ceremonies. Edwin O. Neuce, former president of Sidney Kiwanis and now president of Sunset Sidney, accepted the charter from Governor Sondergelt. Other officers serving with Neuce include, James W. Haag, first vice president; George P. Fernandez, second vice president; John C. H. Joying, secretary, and H. James Cain, treasurer.

25 years

April 6, 1996

Dr. E. Gordon Gee, president of The Ohio State University, will be the featured speaker at the Sidney-Shelby County Business Advisory Council dinner on April 11. As the eleventh president of the university, Gee leads one of the nation’s most comprehensive research universities with 56,000 students and nearly 22,000 faculty and staff.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

