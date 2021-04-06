Narcotics search warrant net 2 arrests

SIDNEY — A narcotics search warrant executed by the Sidney Police Department (SPD) resulted in the arrest of two people and the confiscation of meth, a handgun, cash, and drug trafficking equipment Tuesday morning.

According to Sidney Police Capt. Jerry A. Tangeman’s press release, on Tuesday, April 06, 2021, at approximately 7:45 a.m., SPD executed a narcotics search warrant at 604 S. Miami Ave. in Sidney. The initial entry and securing of the location had to be accomplished by utilizing the services of the Sidney-Piqua Tactical Response Team (TRT), the release said. The TRT was used because the residence was deemed a high risk to officer’s safety.

Recovered during the search were meth, handgun, cash, and drug trafficking equipment. As a result of the search warrant, the following were arrested and are incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail:

• Kimberly Hicks, 31, 604 S. Miami Ave., was charged with one count of drug trafficking in a school zone (Holy Angels) a 1st-degree felony.

• Cody Goshorn, 27, 604 S. Miami Ave., was charged with one count of drug trafficking in a school zone (Holy Angels) a 1st-degree felony.

Additional charges are being reviewed and may be filed at a later date.

This warrant execution is a continuing effort by SPD to combat drug abuse and drug trafficking in Sidney. Information resulting in this warrant was derived in part from concerned citizens.

Anyone with any information about drug activity is asked to contact the SPD at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).