125 years

April 7, 1896

A woman was elected to the board of education for the first time in history here when Mrs. Vina Gartley, Democrat, was named to one of the two posts and John H. Taft, Republican, to the other in yesterday’s election.

100 years

April 7, 1921

Everything is in readiness for the inter-city high school debate which will take place in the school auditorium Friday evening. The subject will be: Resolved – The open shop is conducive to the best interests of the public. The Sidney negative team will meet Urbana here, while the Sidney affirmative team will go to Bellefontaine. Composing the Sidney affirmative are: Walter McMillen, Marion Strahlem, and Lester Pepper, with the negative teams composed of Isabelle Conover, Edith Given, and Howard LeRose.

———

Safety Director Verner has assigned special officer Joe Layman as “motor cop.” He went on duty today.

75 years

April 7, 1946

Golfing enthusiasts in the Sidney area can bring their clubs out of winter storage this weekend. The Moose Country Club plans to open its season Sunday if the weatherman is cooperative. George Haynes will return to the local course as the pro.

———

President Truman served notice on the world today that the United Nations will insist on the “sovereignty and integrity” of Iran and all other small states in the Near and Middle East.

50 years

April 7, 1971

FORT LORAMIE – A hog house on the Fred Geise farm on Fort Recovery Road, two miles west of Newport, was destroyed and 75 feeder pigs burned to death in the fire which started at 1:24 a.m. today. Also destroyed were six sows and one ton of feed, Geise told Fort Loramie firemen.

———

Miss Diane P. Borchers, Fort Loramie, was among the 64 seniors who received diplomas Sunday afternoon, April 4, from the St. Elizabeth Medical Center School of Nursing, Dayton. Miss Borchers plans to work at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

25 years

April 7, 1996

Copeland Corp. Refrigeration Division officials today announced plans to expand the firm’s manufacturing capability with a new scroll facility in Shelby, N.C. rather than at its Sidney plant. Company officials said they do not expect significant impact on employment at the Copeland facility in Sidney.

———

When the green flag waves at Shady Bowl Speedway Saturday, a local worker will be fulfilling a long-held dream as she puts the pedal to the metal. Sue Sutton, advocate for New Choices for Battered Spouses Program in Shelby County, will be taking the curves in her first professional race. Backing her up will be a pit crew of her sons with her husband as crew chief.

———

HELENA, Mont. (AP) – Federal agents found a partially assembled bomb in the mountain shack of a former Berkeley math professor suspected of being the Unabomber, federal officials said. They prepared to charge him today. Ted John Kaczynski, 53, was to be charged with one count of possession of a bomb, according to three federal law enforcement officials, who requested anonymity. The initial charge would hold Kaczynski but would make no mention of the Unabomber’s 18-year string of bombing attacks while agents put together a detailed case.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/04/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-4.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org