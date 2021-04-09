125 years

April 9, 1896

After the first of next July, criminals of Ohio sentenced to death will receive their punishment in the electric chair instead of on the gallows as heretofore. The state legislature passed such a law yesterday.

The Baptist Church was well filled last night to hear the DeMoss family entertainment. It consisted of vocal and instrumental music. Among the numbers appreciated most the by the audience was the playing of two cornets at the same time by George DeMoss.

100 years

April 9, 1921

There is said to be considerable bootlegging going on in Jackson Center, but so far, sufficient evidence has not been obtained to warrant an arrest. The marshal ought to be empowered to shoot on sight, a man who will come in and sell – not whiskey but a brand of hooch that will make a man forget his own name for a week or two. No, we don’t speak from experience, but from observation – Jackson Center News.

Four pupils of Miss Anna Lauterbur; Jane Rhees, Annabelle Sickman, Walter Faulkner and Donald Young, were the entertainers at the Business Girls Friday evening.

75 years

April 9, 1946

Huffman Dearth was installed as commander of the Shelby County Memorial Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, succeeding Joseph A. Raterman, who had served in that capacity since the post was organized last June. Also installed were Marion Russell, senior vice commander; Emerson Setsor, junior vice commander; Clifford Foster, quartermaster; Pearl Johnston, post advocate; and Robert Gearhart, trustee.

W.E. Whipp was elected president of Monarch Machine Tool Co., when the board of directors completed their reorganization yesterday. J.A. Raterman was named executive vice president and treasurer; F.C. Dull vice president and secretary, and D.H. McKellar, vice president.

50 years

April 9, 1971

Rev. R. Stanley Beck of Indianapolis has been appointed associate pastor at the Sidney First United Methodist Church.

PHILADELPHIA – Balloons will be released, jets will roar overhead, two national anthems will be heard and the first all will drop from the sky today when the new $5 million Veterans Stadium opens, 18 years after it was first proposed.

25 years

April 9, 1996

PHOTO: Sidney High School students Nic Koester, 16, and Anne Clark, 15, look over some T-shirts available to students and others as part of a world-wide environmental project. Each year when SHS science classes study environmental issues they offer the T-shirts for sale from the Earth Foundation of Houston, Texas. Proceeds from sales will be sent to the Earth Foundation for projects involving forests and wetlands.

PHOTO: Sidney area farmer Rob Joslin checks a yield monitor, which combined with satellite technology can provide him with information about crop yields at exact points throughout a field. A Global Positioning System satellite pinpoints a farmer’s location within a few feet as his combine harvests crops in a field. The system is part of a precision farming movement that many think will have a major impact on agriculture in coming years.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

