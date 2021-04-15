Humble reaches out to parents, students

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools is reaching out to parents and students about an attempted suicide of one of its students.

Superintendent Bob Humble has sent a letter to all parents of students in the district.

“Sidney City Schools has been made aware of an attempted suicide of one of our students. This is something we take very seriously. While this is a fragile situation, our district’s administration is reaching out to the family of the student to gather more information to ensure student wellness. We ask that you please keep this student in your thoughts and prayers,” wrote Humble.

“If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the following national resources can be used,” he continued:

• National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-TALK (8255) suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

• The Trevor Lifeline: 866-488-7386 thetrevorproject.org/get-help-now.

• Trevor Lifeline Text/Chat Services, available 24/7 Text “TREVOR” to 678-678.

• Crisis Text Line: Text TALK to 741-741 crisistextline.org.

While there is no single cause for suicide, there are risk factors and warning signs which may increase likelihood of an attempt. Learning them can save lives. Parents and guardians who learn the warning signs and risk factors for suicide are better equipped to connect their children with professional help when necessary.

Learn more about suicide risk factors and warning signs – https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs

“Students are encouraged to tell any staff member if they or a friend are feeling suicidal, or are in need of help. While confidentiality and privacy are important, students should know that when there is risk of suicide, safety comes first,” said Humble.

In addition to suicide, Sidney City Schools also takes the issue of bullying seriously, as the district knows it can be an environmental risk factor associated with suicidal thoughts. According to StopBullying.gov, “Bullying is unwanted, aggressive behavior among school aged children that involves a real or perceived power imbalance. The behavior is repeated, or has the potential to be repeated, over time. Both kids who are bullied and who bully others may have serious, lasting problems.”

Sidney City Schools utilizes Public School Works (PSW) for student bullying reporting. From the district’s website, there are a few ways families and students can access PSW to file a student bullying report, the easiest way is to click “HOW DO I?” at the top and select “REPORT STUDENT BULLYING?” from the list. Reporting is an important part in establishing a documented pattern and should be done for every instance – the greater the detail provided, the better informed district administration is in assessing situations.

“If you have concerns about your child, please contact their teacher, counselor, or building principal first. If your concerns aren’t addressed the way you feel they should be, then contact me. I can be reached at 937-497-2200,” said Humble.

All school personnel, students and families can create a school culture of respect and support, in which students feel comfortable seeking help for themselves or friends.

“Sidney City Schools has heard the community as a result of this terrible situation. We know there are areas in which we can greatly improve in serving our students. We would like to establish a Student Wellness Task Force composed of staff, parents, community members and students. In order to successfully combat bullying, we need help from everyone—as they say, it takes a village. If you are interested in being a part of this task force, please email tiffany.rank@sidneycityschools.org,” said Humble.

“I believe we are all better when we work together. Thank you for your support,” he said.