125 years

April 20, 1896

The board of education has authorized the sale of the old colored school building in the Fourth Ward to John Burkhart, Jr., for $18. A committee composed of C.F. Hickok, W.M. Crozier and John H. Taft has been named to select the site for the new building which will be arranged for a high school with several rooms for primary and grammar grades. It will be located in the Fourth Ward.

100 years

April 20, 1921

The Sidney Electric Co. has erected two posts in front of their place of business on the south side of the square, one near the curb on the outside of the street, and the other across the street in the court square. The posts are to be lighted by the company to show the effect of the white way lighting system about the public square should the city decide on that system of street lighting.

———

The Merchants Association of Sidney will conduct a vote by means of a coupon in the paper on the question of daylight savings time. Members of the association are practically unanimous in favor of turning the clocks forward one hour from May 1st to Oct. 1st. However, they would like to know the feelings of people before going to council.

75 years

April 20, 1946

The Sidney Rotary Club will play hosts to Kiwanis and Altrusa Club members at their luncheon Monday noon, when Charles W. Copp will talk on the subject, “Revamping Japan.” A teacher of English in a Japanese Government school, Mr. Copp was interned for several years after the outbreak of the war.

———

Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Watkins are the new owners of the grocery store located at the corner of Maple Street and St. Marys Avenue. It will be known as Watkins Corner Market.

50 years

April 20, 1971

Norbert and Larry Deloye of Fort Loramie were the recipients of the West Central District “Efficient Dairyman’s Award” at the 20th annual Dairy Science Honor Banquet and Buckeye Dairy Show held at Plum Hall Arena at Ohio State University over the weekend.

———

Miss Lissa Zielsdorf will be attending the sixth annual women’s symposium, “The Education of Women for Social and Political Leadership,” at Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas, where she is a freshman student. Miss Zielsdorf graduated from Sidney High School with the class of 1970.

25 years

April 20, 1996

Michael D. Freidhoff became the second new officer with the Sidney Police this week during a swearing-in ceremony this morning. A native of Rochester, N.Y., Freidhoff, 25, is filling the opening created by the promotion of Dean Kimpel to the rank of Captain.

———

At his new assignment as pastor of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Sidney, the Rev. John Fleming already has some ideas in mind to expand the ministry of the church. The 36-year-old man began work in February and was officially installed March 31 as pastor of the church at 606 Park St. He was pastor of Zion Baptist Church in Lebanon prior to taking the Sidney assignment.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

