125 years

April 21, 1896

The smoke house belonging to J.B. Jackson at Cedar Point (Pasco) was burned Friday afternoon. Aside from it being an old landmark and a peculiar building, it was not regarded as much of a loss. It had been in use for about 40 years, and never was built, but like Topsy, “just growed.”

———

C.E. McClure, who has been marshal of Sidney for the past five years, retired from that office this morning. The newly elected marshal, Peter Stockstill, was sworn in and is now on duty.

100 years

April 21, 1921

Mayor Forsyth, Dr. Arthur Silver, Dr. C.R. Eshelman, Tom Van Etten and Gene Carothers drove to Russells Point yesterday for a few hours fishing. Mayor Forsyth captured one lone little crappie.

———

Sidney established Kiwanis in Wapakoneta last night in an official manner, when 72 members of the club from this city went to Wapakoneta by special car over the Western Ohio. The meeting was in charge of Charles Neville, of the Sidney club.

75 years

April 21, 1946

Members of city council at their meeting last evening approved the summer recreation program outlined by the city recreation commission, calling for an estimated expenditure of $5,000. Council indicated it would endeavor to come up with $2,000 in city funds to help in this program, the balance to come from public contributions.

———

Supreme Court Chief Justice Harlan F. Stone died in his Washington home last night after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage during a court session several hours earlier.

50 years

April 21, 1971

Lloyd Shoemaker was chosen 1971-72 president of the Sidney Optimist Club at the annual election held during Tuesday’s luncheon meeting at Burk’s Banquet House. Karl Bemus and Paul Borders were elected first and second vice president. New directors will be Gerry Anthony, Tom Clifton and Paul Gahagan, to serve with holdovers James Deam, Boyd Marcum and Charles Wren.

———

Thirty-four years of service as a member of the staff at the Sidney Post office will come to a close on Thursday, when Griffis Jenkins, “Mr. Post Office,” as he is familiarly known by his associates, officially retires as assistant postmaster.

25 years

April 21, 1996

A ceremony on Saturday was for the naming of two fields at the Tawawa Softball Complex for George Kratt and the late Duke DeLoye, a bridge over Tawawa Creek for Corky Davis, the Chief O’Leary Park in north Sidney and for the renaming of Highland Park to William McMillen Park in honor of a former Sidney mayor.

———

Students from Northwood and Holy Angels schools will advance to state competition with their award-winning entries in the Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District’s 30th annual Conservation Poster Contest. Amul Sathe of Northwood won first place in the district contest and Ross Miller of Holy Angels took second place.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

