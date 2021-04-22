Fair Board completes more work on Beige Building

SIDNEY – More work has been completed on the Beige Building at the Shelby County Fairgrounds while another proposed project has been shelved for now.

During its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Shelby County Fair Board members learned gutters have been installed on the Beige Building. A new water heater also has been installed to replace the old one that was leaking.

The board has completed several projects at the building during the past several months, including renovation of the restrooms, ceiling and kitchen floors. An Ohio Department of Agriculture grant funded renovations to the building.

During the board’s March meeting, a discussion was held about installing new custom kitchen cabinets in the Beige Building. However, the board tabled those discussions until later in the year.

Shelby County Maintenance Supervisor Chris Roediger said during Wednesday’s meeting that the Beige Building is usually rented out every couple weeks. He suggested waiting until January or February, when there are fewer rentals, to proceed with any additional renovation projects.

Mike York still is working to get new doors for the Beige Building. He thinks he’ll be able to get some of them donated.

In other news, Jason Howell said he will have an update on plans for beer sales at the 2021 fair during the board’s May meeting. Howell is working with Rocco Catanzarite from Murphy’s Craftbar + Kitchen to create a beer garden at the fair.

Treasurer Eugene Schulze told Howell that the Shelby County Fair Board’s insurance company advised the board that Catanzarite will need to purchase insurance because he is going to supply beer for the fair.

Volunteers who work at the fairground entrance near Emerson Elementary School informed the board that they will no longer open the gate for vehicle traffic, citing the age of the volunteers. They still will work at the gate and handle walk-in traffic.

That vehicle gate is used as an exit from the fairgrounds, mainly for livestock exhibitors.

After discussions that included suggestions of permanently closing the gate to vehicle traffic or seeking additional helpers, the board decided its 28 members will take turns operating the gate for vehicle traffic. Members will sign up for shifts during their May meeting.

Roediger reported a lane to the north side of the barns has been widened and now can handle two lanes of traffic.

Schulze showed a proposed design for a monument at the fairgrounds that would be dedicated to people who make donations. Along with the monument, plaques would be created that would have the names of donors. The plaques would be displayed near the monument during the fair and inside the secretary’s office the rest of the year.

Jake Yinger said he needs three to four people to volunteer to help at the drag races, which are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. July 25.

Market lamb and goat optional spring check-ins are scheduled for 1-2 p.m. May 2 on the north end of the livestock complex at the Shelby County Fairgrounds.

Rabbit tattooing is scheduled for June 26 at Sidney High School. Exhibitors can tattoo their own rabbits but still have to check-in their animals as in past years.

Roediger requested that the board inform him of future weigh-in dates. He wants to ensure they don’t conflict with any rentals of the fairgrounds.

The board voted to add the words “may be” to language on bans for livestock rule violations.

The fair book is scheduled to print Wednesday.

The board had an executive session to discuss personnel that lasted approximately 35 minutes.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

