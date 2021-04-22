Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-12:07 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Broad Street and East Main Street in Port Jefferson.

WEDNESDAY

-6:23 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 9300 block of Pasco Montra Road in Sidney.

-3:24 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 2900 block of North Kuther Road in Sidney.

Village log

THURSDAY

-10:04 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 6300 block of state Route 274 in New Bremen.

WEDNESDAY

-4:57 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 9100 block of state Route 119 in Anna.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-10:01 a.m.: medical. Medicsresponded to a call.

WEDNESDAY

-6:41 p.m.: lines down. Firefighters responded to report lines were down in the 5300 Dormire Road in Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

