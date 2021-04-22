Sheriff’s log
THURSDAY
-12:07 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Broad Street and East Main Street in Port Jefferson.
WEDNESDAY
-6:23 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 9300 block of Pasco Montra Road in Sidney.
-3:24 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 2900 block of North Kuther Road in Sidney.
Village log
THURSDAY
-10:04 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 6300 block of state Route 274 in New Bremen.
WEDNESDAY
-4:57 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 9100 block of state Route 119 in Anna.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-10:01 a.m.: medical. Medicsresponded to a call.
WEDNESDAY
-6:41 p.m.: lines down. Firefighters responded to report lines were down in the 5300 Dormire Road in Sidney.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.