Shelby County reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths

SIDNEY – Three deaths caused by COVID-19 were reported in Shelby County in the past week, raising the county’s total to 92 during the pandemic.

In total, Shelby County has reported 4,608 cases of COVID-19 with 150 hospitalizations and 92 deaths during the pandemic.

There are 4,415 Shelby County residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, and there are 101 active cases – up from the 70 active cases that were reported last week.

Throughout Ohio there have been 1,060,119 cases of COVID-19 with 55,446 hospitalizations, 7,697 intensive care admissions and 19,033 resident deaths.

In the past two weeks, Shelby County has reported 82.3 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, which is up from the 76.1 cases per 100,000 residents it reported last week.

Ohio’s COVID-19 case rate is 185.8 cases per 100,000 residents, which is down from the 200 cases per 100,000 residents the state reported last week.

During his press conference Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Mike DeWine said Ohio had 1,789 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the previous 24 hours, which is down from the 21-day average of 1,944 cases.

Hospitalizations are up with 138 reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of 107, and intensive care admissions matched the 21-day average with 12 reported in the previous 24 hours.

In Shelby County, 12,000 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 24.7% of the population and up 397 people since last week. Statewide, 4,487,779 people have been vaccinated, which is 38.39% of the population. All Americans 16 and older are eligible for vaccination.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

