125 years

April 28, 1896

The board of education at Botkins will submit the question of building three school houses to the voters at a special election on May 4.

———

At the meeting of Neal Post, G.A.R. last night, a committee, consisting of T.B. Marshall, Dr. J.A. Throckmorton, and J.H. Creegan was selected to have charge of arrangements for the Memorial Day observance.

100 years

April 28, 1921

Since council failed to act on daylight savings time, a campaign committee has been formed independent of the Merchants Association, and as soon as the requisite number of signers are obtained an election will be held to decide whether or not Sidney will follow the lead of Cincinnati, Dayton and Toledo in advancing the clocks one hour during the summer.

———

Charles Benjamin, a member of the Ohio Wesleyan University Glee Club, will accompany the group on its trip to the Panama Canal Zone, where they are being sent by the government to entertain officials and employees. The club will leave June 1.

75 years

April 28, 1946

A resident planner for the development of a city plan for Sidney was employed yesterday, Mayor W.W. Wheeler, as chairman of the planning commission, announced today. The resident planner is R.W. Burr who will come to Sidney from Chicago, was selected from a large group whose applications were screened by H.W. Starrick, planning consultant for the city.

50 years

April 28, 1971

Donna Kay Stewart was named to the cheerleading team at Ohio State. A sophomore and seeking a degree as an elementary teacher, Donna is also on the gym team at State.

———

When the Penn Central eastbound train leaves Sidney at 12:15 p.m. it will mark the end of almost a century-and-a-quarter of passenger service since the line was first opened as the Bellefontaine and Indiana in 1853.

25 years

April 28, 1996

PHOTO: Transporting a Colorado spruce for planting are Pam Higgins of Sidney, principal of Parkwood Elementary School; Hans Henschen, 10, and Derik Bey, 10. The activities were planned for Earth Day, which was Monday, but were rained out and held Thursday.

———

“When I Look Into Your Eyes” is the theme for this year’s Jackson Center High School prom to be held Saturday night. One of the highlights of the evening will be the crowning of the prom queen and king at 9 p.m. Queen candidates are: Sarah Gross, Jennifer Krugh, and Raina Schenck. King candidates are: Adam Lenhart, Aaron Sargeant, and Kyle Young.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/04/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-19.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org