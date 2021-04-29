125 years

April 29, 1896

The glee club of Ohio Wesleyan University, of which Carl N. Sharp, of this city, is president, will do the singing at the National Oratorical Association meeting at Topeka, Kans., May 5.

———

E.O. Gump, of this county, was one of the guards appointed at the meeting of the new board of penitentiary managers yesterday.

100 years

April 29, 1921

Margaret Kaser is leading today in the popularity contest being conducted for the Queen of May by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Frances Potter is second and Zylpha Harmony, third.

———

M.B. McKee, chairman of the committee in charge of arrangements, said today that a special car on the Western Ohio will leave here at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, to carry the 50 members of the Sidney Kiwanis Club who will be attending the intercity meeting to be held in Dayton. The Kiwanis orchestra and quartet will accompany the local group.

75 years

April 29, 1946

Two separate casts will present “Keeping Up With the Jones” as the senior class play at Holy Angels High School on May 12 and 13. Cast I includes: Charles Gariety, Margaret Aselage, Leo Steinke, Anna Gutman, Thomas Kerrigan, Kathryn Halpin, Robert Sherman, and Marilyn Schaff. Cast II: Jo Ann Hemmert, Melvin Weigandt, Ruth Ann Eshman, Bill Custenborder, Isabel Altenbach, Jerome Slonkosky, Magdalen Miller and Ted Echelmann.

50 years

April 29, 1971

Elmer G. Hinkle, superintendent of the Fort Loramie Schools for the past six years, has been named coordinator of instruction in the Sidney Public School system.

———

Shelby County’s new $40,000 dog shelter located at the south edge of Sidney will officially open Monday. The new shelter – on Clem Road just north of the city sewage plant – will replace the existing dog pound on Rangeline Road.

25 years

April 29, 1996

NEW YORK (AP) – The feeding frenzy on Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ estate ended Friday with the sale of her BMW and another presidential rocking chair, adding up to a four-day total of $34.5 million. The auction house’s most optimistic projection had been $4.6 million. Of more than 5,000 bits of memor-‘O’-bilia, not a single item went unsold. The oak rocking chair used by President Kennedy in the Oval Room sold Friday evening for $453,500 to an unidentified telephone bidder. The presale price was $3,000 to $5,000.

———

David A. Gates, a science teacher at Bridgeview Middle School in Sidney, will be given the distinction of Master Teacher by the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation on Saturday. The event will be held at noon in the Kennedy Union Ballroom at the University of Dayton.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/04/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-20.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org