Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-12:13 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 13100 block of Fulton Road.

Village log

THURSDAY

-5:19 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 400 block of East Wall Street in Port Jefferson.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-6:10 to 9:53 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-3:40 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at Dawson and Stoker Roads.

-3:21 to 9:27 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.