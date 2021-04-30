125 years

April 30, 1896

Avery Hatfield, an employee at the Sidney Electric plant, has been transferred to the plant at Troy. Perry Cyphers, who had charge of trimming the lamps here, has taken Hatfield’s position, and Bert Buckey has taken Cyphers old position.

———

Ambrose Wirtz and his father-in-law, Joseph Meyer, of Ottawa, have formed a partnership to publish the Shelby County “Anzeiger”. Mr. Wirtz will continue as editor of the paper and Mr. Meyer will act as manager and solicitor.

100 years

April 30, 1921

At a meeting of the Republican Executive Committee last evening, Dr. Arthur Silver was endorsed for the appointment as a member of the Shelby County Board of Pension Examiners to succeed Dr. M.F. Hussey. The appointment will soon be made by the new administration.

———

W.W. Masteller announced today that he has purchased the business of the Monarch Dry Cleaning Co. and will take possession on May 2. He expects to maintain the same high standard of work and guarantees service and satisfaction to the many customers.

75 years

April 30, 1946

Sidney will join in the national observance of Boy and Girl Week, with the council at the Youth Center, in cooperation with Mayor W.W. Wheeler and Sidney High School principal H.G. Lull, declaring Saturday Boy and Girl Day, with teenagers from Sidney and Holy Angels High Schools occupying various municipal offices.

———

Machinery was set in motion this week on a contemplated program of Lake Loramie and Loramie Creek area, affecting 2,700 acres of farm land in the northwestern section of Shelby County. Representative Roy Harmony carried the petition bearing several hundred names to officials in the department of public works and department of agriculture.

50 years

April 30, 1971

The Piqua Country Club Women’s Golf Association held its season opener Tuesday. Co-chairmen for this year are Mrs. Frank Lampe of Piqua and Mrs. Frank Brinkman of Minster. Mrs. Charles McCrate of Sidney is the secretary and Mrs. Thomas Shipley, Sidney, was elected treasurer for the season.

———

Another milestone was reached today by the Shelby County Motor Club, 44.5 percent of the county’s 17,964 registered automobiles are motor club members, Helman said. The club has operated from an office in the courthouse for the past 31 years. In June or July the headquarters will be moved across Main Avenue into the Miller building.

25 years

April 30, 1996

The Sidney Police Department is up to full strength of 35 officers following the swearing in of Jackson Center native Kenneth S. Spencer as a city police officer Monday morning.

———

BOTKINS – “Captured in a Dream” is the theme chosen for the junior/senior prom at Botkins High School. Queen candidates are: Amy Dietz, Erica Manger, and Leta Opperman. King candidates are: Joe Huelskamp, Brad Steinke, and Todd Vehorn.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

