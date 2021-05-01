125 Years

May 1, 1896

Last evening the Senior Shakespeare Club celebrated the closing of its 18th year of active work with an affair held at the spacious home of Mrs. E.T. Mathers on North Ohio avenue, in which, including the invited guests, 24 persons took part.

———

John Loughlin secured a lot of fish from the canal yesterday afternoon and placed them in his fish pond on his farm south of East Sidney. The fish, mostly bass, were taken from the canal under the supervision of B.F. Seitner, of Dayton, representing the Fish and Game Commission.

100 Years

May 1, 1921

The Loramie Banking Co., Fort Loramie, was the only bidder on the $3,100 in bonds sold yesterday by the trustees of McLean township to provide funds for improvement of the Griez and Fortman roads. The bank bid par and accrued interest on the lot.

———

The fire department made a test run yesterday afternoon to Box No. 12 at the corner of Bay Street and Ohio avenue, pulled by Safety Director Vertner. The department made the run in just one minute and 30 seconds from the time the alarm was turned in.

75 Years

May 1, 1946

Mayor W.W. Wheeler announced today the appointment of the Graceland Cemetery committee to continue management of the cemetery. Named to the committee are: J. Oliver Amos, chairman; C.D.W. Anderson, Roy Fry, William Kingseed, and Jerome Wagner.

———

Jerry Wills will serve as mayor of Sidney during the Boy and Girl Day. Other city positions will be filled as follows: Bob Flinn, chief of police; Murray Elsass, fire chief; Dick Beck, common pleas judge; Tom Breslin, water commissioner; Don Shatto, service director; Dick Miller, relief director; Beverly Seving, city treasurer; Mary Jo Crusey, city auditor; and Louis Kerber, city solicitor.

50 Years

May 1, 1971

MINSTER – Linda Bender, Minster junior, will leave the first week in June for Tulancengo, Mexico, as an exchange student sponsored by the International Fellowship Student Exchange Program, Buffalo. N.Y.

Linda, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Bender of Minster, currently ranks first in her class of 81 pupils. She will be the school’s first exchange student.

———

Susie Richard, a junior at Anna High School, attended the state Future Homemakers of America convention as a state officer candidate, and returned to Anna the state parliamentarian for 1971-72.

A retiring state officer, Paula Myers, a senior at Anna High School, also attended the convention. She was the state treasurer for the past year.

25 Years

May 1, 1996

The Shelby County Community Action Commission is a busier place than it was five years ago. The number of clients served has tripled, to the point that in 1995 there were 5,000 unduplicated clients, and the agency provided 70,000 services.

That growth, though, has left a toll on the agency’s director over the past five years. “I never worked less than 50 hours a week,” said Cheryl Iiams, who retired recently.

———

GENEVA (AP) – Warning that global warming could be producing extreme weather, U,N, scientists say 1995 brought the world record heat, usually severe hurricanes, unseasonable floods and a gaping ozone hole.

The World Meteorological Organization said Tuesday that the weather might be part of the pattern of global warming, but it stopped short of pinning the blame on human beings.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

