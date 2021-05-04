125 Years

May 4, 1896

The stockholders of the Klute Band Co. held their annual meeting last night and re-elected the old officers: John Loughlin, president; W.H. Wagner, vice president; Louis Kah, Jr., secretary; and W.P. Harmony, treasurer. The officers along with Joseph Wurstner and Frank Lucas make up the board of directors.

———

L.M. Studevant, of this city, had a narrow escape in Cincinnati Monday evening. He had just walked past the five-story building on Walnut street, when it was demolished by an explosion that resulted in the death of 13 persons. Studevant was crossing the street to enter the Gibson House when the explosion occurred.

———

After drill of Co. L last evening, the following appointments were made by the captain: Charles N. Neal, sergeant; Arthur Kah, Ben McCullough and Howard Amos,

100 Years

May 4, 1921

Dr. M.D. Hussey, of this city, was highly honored for his long continued and faithful service in the interest of the medical profession of the state yesterday at Columbus, when he was chosen as counsel of this district, composed of Clark, Greene, Montgomery, Preble, Darke, Miami, and Shelby counties.

75 Years

May 4, 1946

There was strong bi-partisan criticism in the halls of Congress today against John L. Lewis as the nationwide soft coal strike continues.

———

An overflow crowd, estimated at more than 7,000 persons, visited the plant of the Monarch Machine Tool Co. Sunday afternoon to participate in an open house marking the completion of the company’s reconversion to the peacetime production of engine lathes.

50 Years

May 4, 1971

Tim Copella and Joyce Sekas received the top prizes in an essay contest conducted by the Optimists club on “Respect for Law” during the national observance of Law Week.

The contest was open to children in grades six through eight in Sidney and Holy Angels schools. Tim is a sixth grader and Joyce an eighth grader at Holy Angels.

———

Harry Dewayne Selsor, who will be 18 years old June 1, will leave Shelby County late in June to enter the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., June 30.

Selsor, a Hardin-Houston High School senior, has been notified by official mail from Washington, D.C. that he has an appointment. Selsor is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Luther Roeth, of R.R. 1, Russia-Versailles Road, Houston, OH.

25 Years

May 4, 1996

General Housewares Corp. officials announced today an agreement to sell the assets of its Sidney Division to an investment group led by William Cullen.

Effective with the completion of the transaction, Cullen will become the chairman, president and chief executive officer of the Wagner Manufacturing Co., the entity being formed to operate the acquired businesses.

“We were happy we were able to maintain employment. He (new owner) intends to operate the Sidney facility.” Robert Gray, chief financial officer for General Housewares, said this morning. “He will go back to the Wagner name.”

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

