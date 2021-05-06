Virtual capital tour continues

SIDNEY —The virtual capital tour of improvements in the city of Sidney continued Monday evening during the Sidney City Council workshop session.

The update on the city’s streets and water projects, the Shelby Public Transit and Sidney City Airport was given by Public Works Director Jon Crusey.

Shelby Public Transit will purchase two new buses for a total cost $130,044, and one new accessible van for a total cost $67,277.

Sidney City Airport will begin the construction of a parallel taxiway in 2021 and is expected to be completed in 2023. The earthwork cost for 2021 is $400,000; the drainage work in 2022 will cost $250,000; and the paving in 2023 will cost $850,000.

Projects within the city streets, include:

• The sidewalk program. Property owners received notices and have until June 25 to complete repairs themselves. This cost for this year’s repairs is estimated at $87,725.

• Curb and gutter repairs. Property owners had until April 16 to complete these repairs themselves. The cost for repairs is set at $635,501.

• 2021 paving. Crusey’s report showed a map of numerous roads or sections of roads equaling approximately 7.25 miles of road set to be paved this year. Paving is scheduled to begin in June.

• The asphalt rejuvenation program. A total of 27.8 lane miles of city streets will be restored on roads that were last resurfaced in 2018 and 2019, Crusey said. It will cost $176,181.30 for the restoration.

• Beech Street reconstruction. The project is expected to be completed June 23, with a cost of $139,751.

• Kathy Avenue reconstruction. The project is expected to be completed Aug. 27, with a cost of $343,702.35.

• Court Street and West Avenue traffic signal improvements. The project is expected to be completed in April 2022 with a cost of $300,500.

• Spruce Street Bridge replacement over CSX Railroad. Crusey said the bridge was built in 1924 and the construction is necessary because of significant spaling and delamination of concrete T-beams and substandard clearance over the railroad. The estimated cost is $2,750,000.

A virtual meeting is scheduled on the pre-bridge construction in July 2021 with more details about the project to follow. Construction is expected to begin in spring/summer 2024.

• State Route 47 safety improvements, phase 4, from Fifth Avenue to Interstate 75. The design for the project is expected to be completed in 2021; construction will begin in 2022.

Wastewater treatment plant projects include:

• Replacement of the primary clarifier No. 2 drives that were installed in 1986, at a cost of $125,000.

• Change out of aeration basin diffusors. This annual replacement of two aeration basins will cost $21,500.

• Replacement of a 4,050 gallon capacity bulk chemical tank. The cost of a new double lined tank is $55,000.

Water treatment plant improvements include the following:

• Painting the of exterior of the Campbell Road water towers. Maintenance for phase one of the seven-year contract will cost $224,189 in 2021.

• Water main replacement on Campbell Road. Approximately 2,440 lineal feet of 10-inch water main and 200-lineal feet of 8-inch water main will be replaced, costing $475,812.

• Water main replacement on Fulton Street to Brooklyn Avenue to replace 400-feet of 4-inch water main. (No cost given.)

Within the 2021 stormwater improvements are the following:

• Reconstruction of 125-feet of box culvert at Starlett Run, behind Sidney Food Mart. The project will cost $114,290.

• Storm sewer improvements at Linden Avenue and Forest Street to remove and replace the existing head-wall and energy diffuser. The cost is set at $37,000.

Sanitary sewer improvements are being planned in 2021, with construction to begin in 2022 for a diversion of the Brooklyn Avenue sewer. A study is being completed for a solution and cost estimates to install a lift station near BK Rootbeer Stand, and to route the flow into the Brooklyn Avenue sewer line, Crusey said. This will reduce flows through the south end and reduce the possibility of basement flooding, he said.

• Fourth Avenue sewer replacement from 325 Fourth Ave. to the I-75 intersection, to include lateral replacements. It estimated to cost $136,048.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

