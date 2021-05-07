Shelby County reports decline in COVID-19 cases

SIDNEY – After three consecutive weeks of increasing COVID-19 case numbers, Shelby County reported a decline this week.

In the past two weeks, Shelby County has reported 109.1 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, which is down from the 125.5 cases per 100,000 residents it reported last week.

Ohio’s COVID-19 case rate is 140.2 cases per 100,000 residents, which is down from the 155.6 cases per 100,000 residents the state reported last week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 4,685 cases of COVID-19 with 154 hospitalizations and 93 deaths during the pandemic. Two new hospitalizations were reported since last week.

There are 4,485 Shelby County residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, and there are 107 active cases – down from the 112 active cases that were reported last week.

Throughout Ohio there have been 1,080,121 cases of COVID-19 with 57,118 hospitalizations, 7,889 intensive care admissions and 19,344 resident deaths.

Ohio reported 1,387 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, which is down from the 21-day average of 1,524 cases.

Hospitalizations are up with 127 reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of 118, and intensive care admissions are up with 15 reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of 14.

In Shelby County, 12,529 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 25.79% of the population and up 275 people since last week. Statewide, 4,786,481 people have been vaccinated, which is 40.95% of the population.

All Americans 16 and older are eligible for vaccination. For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

