Motorcycle driver in crash identified

PIQUA — The driver of a motorcycle that died in a two-vehicle crash on County Road 25A in between Piqua and Troy on Wednesday, May 12, has been named.

Justin Dreer, 21, of Piqua, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash that took place on County Road 25A at Interstate 75, between Troy and Piqua, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Joseph Gebhart.

According to Gebhart, a preliminary investigation revealed that a black 2009 Cadillac DTS, driven by Frank Gleason Jr., 90, of Sidney, was northbound on County Road 25A, turning left onto I-75 northbound when a black 2007 Yamaha motorcycle, southbound on County Road 25A, struck the Cadillac as it was turning left.

Gleason suffered only minor injuries, Gebhart said.

Troopers from the OSP’s crash reconstruction unit are assisting with the investigation. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the Piqua Fire Department, the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Miami County Highway Department assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time, according to Gebhart.

A motorcycle and a car sit in the middle of the intersection of County Road 25A at the southbound 83 exit ramp off I-75 (Farrington Road interchange) in between Troy and Piqua following a crash that left the motorcycle driver dead on Wednesday afternoon, May 12. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_051221mju_crash_25a_fatal-1.jpg A motorcycle and a car sit in the middle of the intersection of County Road 25A at the southbound 83 exit ramp off I-75 (Farrington Road interchange) in between Troy and Piqua following a crash that left the motorcycle driver dead on Wednesday afternoon, May 12.