Sidney City Council Candidate Orientation program planned

SIDNEY — Due to a heightened interest in running for local offices, a Sidney City Council Candidate Orientation program will be held on Wednesday, May 26.

To help candidates get a solid foundation in local government management, the city of Sidney will be holding a City Council Candidate Orientation program on May 26, at 6 p.m., said a city of Sidney press release.

The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 201 W. Poplar St., Sidney. Participants will also be able to attend remotely using GoToMeeting.

During the orientation program, prospective candidates will be provided an organization overview, background on the council-manager form of government as well as a brief overview of city finances. Ohio ethics, public records and open meeting laws will also be discussed. Candidates will also be directed to additional resources available online to learn more about city government operations.

“This orientation meeting will introduce prospective candidates to the basics of city government operations to give them a solid foundation as they begin their campaigns,” said City Manager Mark Cundiff in the release. “We held our first candidate orientation program two years ago and it was very successful. While this type of program is somewhat new to this community, many communities in the state and nationwide offer this type of information session. All members of the public are encouraged to regularly attend City Council meetings, but we especially urge prospective candidates to begin attending now to get a feel for the issues currently being debated, even if that means attending electronically while the COVID-19 restriction exist.”

City Charter states petitions for those individuals interested in being elected to City Council may begin to circulate nominating petitions after May 1, during election years. The election this year will be for the four ward seats.

City Council Candidates must submit to the Shelby County Board of Elections nominating petitions signed by not less than 100 electors of the community.

Individuals interested in attending the City Council Candidate Orientation program should contact City Clerk Kari Egbert at kegbert@sidneyoh.com or 937-498-8148 to reserve a seat and ensure adequate materials are available. Social distancing and COVID-19 restrictions will be in place.