Shelby County grand jury issues indictments

SIDNEY – The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for drug charges, tampering with evidence, theft, improper handling of a firearm, domestic violence and more.

• Paul Walker, 51, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth degree felony, possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings, a first degree misdemeanor, and tampering with evidence, a third degree felony.

Walker reportedly possessed 3 to 15 grams of methamphetamine along with syringes and a pipe used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine on May 8. He also reportedly possessed $751 in cash, which he had reasonable cause to believe was derived from the commission of a drug offense.

Walker also is accused of instructing someone to hide methamphetamine to impair its availability as evidence while knowing a criminal investigation was in progress.

• Katie Dahl, 25, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third degree felony.

Dahl reportedly possessed 3 to 15 grams of methamphetamine on May 8. She also reportedly hid methamphetamine to impair its availability as evidence while knowing a criminal investigation was in progress.

• Devin Michael Williams, 20, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on charges of trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony.

Williams reportedly trafficked 10 to 50 doses of LSD on May 13, 2020. He also reportedly trafficked psilocyn in the vicinity of a school on July 10, 2020.

• Skyler Warren Williamson, 27, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on a charge of grand theft, a third degree felony. Williamson reportedly stole a Springfield Armory XD 9 pistol on April 27.

• Lisa M. Kauffman, 56, of Sidney, was indicted on two charges of selling, purchasing, distributing or possessing a dangerous drug, both of which are fourth degree felonies. Kauffman reportedly sold Gabapentin on Aug. 28 and Sept. 16, 2020.

• James H. Melton, 64, of Corbin, Kentucky, was indicted on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, and receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings, a fifth degree felony.

Melton reportedly had a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol in a backpack behind the front passenger seat of his motor vehicle, possessed a Schedule II drug and possessed containers used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing a Schedule II drug on March 30. He also reportedly possessed $1,000 in cash, which he had reasonable cause to believe was derived from the commission of a drug offense.

• Matthew J. Overbey, 46, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence, which is a fourth degree felony. Overbey, who previously was convicted of domestic violence in Sidney Municipal Court, reportedly hit a woman in the face, spit on her, choked her and hit her knees on May 8.

• Chassem Anthony, 24, of Morrow, Georgia, was indicted on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony. Anthony reportedly had a loaded .40 caliber Taurus G2C Smith & Wesson pistol under the driver’s seat of his motor vehicle on April 12.

• David W. Slife, 34, at large, was indicted on a charge of failure to appear, a fourth degree felony. Slife reportedly failed to report for sentencing in Shelby County Common Pleas Court on May 10 after having been released on his own recognizance on Nov. 23, 2020. He pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, on March 21 and was scheduled to be sentenced for that charge.

• Nicholas Overbey, 29, of Sidney, was indicted on charges of possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both of which are fifth degree felonies. Overbey reportedly possessed fentanyl and bindles used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing fentanyl on Aug. 11, 2020.

• Scott A. Mox, 51, of Delphos, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both of which are fifth degree felonies. Mox reportedly possessed methamphetamine and a container used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine on March 22.

• Steven L. Melton, 56, of Corbin, Kentucky, was indicted on a charge of receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings, a fifth degree felony. Melton reportedly possessed $1,225 in cash, which he had reasonable cause to believe was derived from the commission of a drug offense, on March 30.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

