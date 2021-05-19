Saving Sidney history

Pella Windows and Doors representative Jeff Sanders, of Centerville, measures one of the 10 feet high and 3 feet wide windows on the second floor of the Piper Building on Wednesday, May 19. Working with him is Pella Commercial Project Manager Stephen Sicilian, right. Mardi Milligan, of Sidney, far left, and Jeff Helman, of Rosewood, brought the men in to get an estimate of how much it would cost to replace the six windows. The windows, which are broken and have been boarded up for years, will have to be custom made because of their size. Milligan and Helman were working on behalf of CMJT, LLC, which has been restoring the building. The Piper Building has gotten a new roof, new electrical, drywall and structural work. Milligan said she was involved to help preserve the building and “save another building downtown.” The building was built in 1886. The Piper Building is for sale. It is located next to Ron and Nita’s. Anyone interested in purchasing it can call Berkshire Hathaway Home Services at 937-658-3825.

Pella Windows and Doors representative Jeff Sanders, of Centerville, measures one of the 10 feet high and 3 feet wide windows on the second floor of the Piper Building on Wednesday, May 19. Working with him is Pella Commercial Project Manager Stephen Sicilian, right. Mardi Milligan, of Sidney, far left, and Jeff Helman, of Rosewood, brought the men in to get an estimate of how much it would cost to replace the six windows. The windows, which are broken and have been boarded up for years, will have to be custom made because of their size. Milligan and Helman were working on behalf of CMJT, LLC, which has been restoring the building. The Piper Building has gotten a new roof, new electrical, drywall and structural work. Milligan said she was involved to help preserve the building and “save another building downtown.” The building was built in 1886. The Piper Building is for sale. It is located next to Ron and Nita’s. Anyone interested in purchasing it can call Berkshire Hathaway Home Services at 937-658-3825. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_SDN052021WindowFix.jpg Pella Windows and Doors representative Jeff Sanders, of Centerville, measures one of the 10 feet high and 3 feet wide windows on the second floor of the Piper Building on Wednesday, May 19. Working with him is Pella Commercial Project Manager Stephen Sicilian, right. Mardi Milligan, of Sidney, far left, and Jeff Helman, of Rosewood, brought the men in to get an estimate of how much it would cost to replace the six windows. The windows, which are broken and have been boarded up for years, will have to be custom made because of their size. Milligan and Helman were working on behalf of CMJT, LLC, which has been restoring the building. The Piper Building has gotten a new roof, new electrical, drywall and structural work. Milligan said she was involved to help preserve the building and “save another building downtown.” The building was built in 1886. The Piper Building is for sale. It is located next to Ron and Nita’s. Anyone interested in purchasing it can call Berkshire Hathaway Home Services at 937-658-3825. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News