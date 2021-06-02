Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Amos Memorial Library is currently open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patrons are asked to wear a face mask when entering the library and limit their visit to 30 minutes. Children under the age of 16 should be accompanied by an adult. Patrons should expect a three to four day delay on returns due to cleaning procedures. Curbside pickup is still available during library hours.

• The Piqua Public Library is currently open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Patrons are asked to wear a face mask when entering the library and limit their visit from 30 to 60 minutes. Only 30 patrons will be permitted inside the library at a time. In addition, the library will continue to offer curbside services. Patrons can request items by calling the Library at 937-773-6753 or by visiting the library’s online catalog at piqualibrary.org.

• The Auglaize District Public Library System is offering curbside services to patrons. Patrons can select items for pickup through the library’s online catalogue, or by calling their library. Patrons can schedule a pick-up time for their items online or with a librarian.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Registration for Brukner Nature Center’s summer PEEP program will open Monday, April 26. The program is geared toward children ages 3 to 5 years old who are potty trained and not attending kindergarten or being home schooled. Classes will be limited to 10 children and will be an hour and a half long. Sessions will be offered Tuesday through Friday mornings from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sessions run June 1 through July 9 and July 20 through Aug. 27. Cost for sessions is $55 for members and $75 for nonmembers per child. To register, email info@bruknernaturecenter.com with the participant’s name, age, birthdate and phone number, as well as the top three choices for a class. An email confirming the participant has been registered will be sent, and payment should be mailed to dropped off at the center within three days. If payment is not received, the spot will open for another child.

• Brukner Nature Center will host four weeks of summer camp sessions to choose from, to be held the weeks of June 21 to 25, June 28 to July 2, July 12 to 16 and July 19 to 23. All camps run from 9:30 a.m. to noon and cost is $75 for members or $100 for non-members. Group sizes will be limited to 10 kids and will be held outside as much as possible. All kids are required to wear a face mask while inside the Interpretive Building or outside if social distancing of six feet is unable to be maintained. To register, please email info@bruknernaturecenter.com or call 937-698-6493 Monday through Friday to pre-register a child. An email to confirm registration will be sent and those interested will have three days to mail a check or drop off payment. Payments that are dropped off can be left in the drop-box by the front door. If payment is not received, the spot will open for another child.

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

• Jackson Center Community Days festival will run through Sunday, June 6 and feature live music, rides, the Tiger Trot 5k and 1 mile Fun Run, a Kiddie Tractor Pull, and other activities. The public is welcome to attend.