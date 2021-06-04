125 Years

June 4, 1896

The mayor’s office has undergone a wonderful change during the past few weeks and now presents a neat appearance as any office in the city. The walls and ceiling have been nicely repapered, the furniture and woodwork all repainted and varnished and linoleum placed on the floor. Awnings will also be placed on the windows in the office.

——

Telephone instruments were placed at the residence of Capt. E. E. Nutt and J.P. Malloy and at Timeus’ Ice House this week. In the course of a few days instruments will be placed in the groceries of John Sullivan, S.D. Voress and Ed Pfaadt, the hardware store of Gibson and McKee and the residence of W.D. Davies.

——

Judge Harrison Wilson, of this city was nominated by acclamation for circuit judge when the Republicans met in a Circuit Court convention in Springfield yesterday. David Oldham, A.J. Hess, John F. Wilson, and S.J. Hatfield, of this city, were in attendance at the convention.

100 Years

June 4, 1921

E.E. Trout has announced that he will be a candidate for the Democratic nomination for mayor. Mr. Trout has been a resident of Sidney for the past 12 years and has been identified with the business life of the community, associated with the Sidney Packing Company.

——

Taken altogether the 1921 alumni reception of last evening can be said to have been the most delightful ever given by that organization. It was held in the high school auditorium, where Voress Loudenback welcomed the members of the graduating class, with the response given by E. Ehrhardt.

——

“The Gypsy Rower,” the operetta presented last evening as a part of the alumni program, proved so popular that arrangements have been completed to repeat the program on Tuesday evening in the school auditorium. The proceeds from the sale of tickets will go to the Business Girls.

75 Years

June 4, 1945

William B. Swinger, Sidney postmaster, was under treatment today in a Chicago hospital for a badly sprained or fractured ankle as the result of his escape from the disastrous fire in the LaSalle Hotel in Chicago that claimed 59 lives early this morning. Swonger reportedly suffered the ankle injury when he was forced to jump after sliding down a rain spout from his third-floor motel room.

——

Everyone from the youngest to the eldest in St. Remy parish at Russia was today joining in plans to honor their beloved priest, Father Francis A. Ratterman who will observe his 25th anniversary at St. Remy next Sunday.

——

Horses from the racing stable of Chester Faulder, leading harness racing man of Shelby County, have been shipped to Chicago where they will compete in the Maywood Park meet opening this week. In the meantime, “Red Go,” Faulder’s pacing champion has been brought home for a rest to put him in condition for the late summer and fall.

50 Years

June 4, 1971

Shelby County voters will be asked to approve a 2.4 mill, ten-year bond issue in November to help finance construction of a major addition to Wilson Memorial Hospital.

A hospital building commission approved a resolution Thursday night asking Shelby County commissioners to place a $3 million issue on the ballot in the fall.

——

Three couples tied for victory in the blind bogey golf match in the Two-Ball Foursome League at Shelby Oaks Thursday evening.

The winners were: Mr. and Mrs. Bill Rhees, Mrs. And Mrs. Walter Merkle, and Mr. and Mrs. Mark Hentrich.

25 Years

June 4, 1996

MINSTER-area youngsters are invited to take part in the annual Carp Derby set for Saturday at Earl’s Island in Lake Loramie State Park.

The event is sponsored annually by the Lake Loramie Improvement Association, and the group’s secretary Monica Byers said six major prizes will be awarded.

——

MAPLEWOOD-Nearly 50 mothers, daughters, granddaughters and friends attended the annual carry-in dinner sponsored by the Maplewood United Methodist Women.

The Kaufman family presented the program – a skit set in a hospital operating room. The cast included: Wanda Kaufman, the mother; Sue Kaufman, a little boy; Jane Kaufman, Dr. Goofman, and Jill Payne, Nurse Pain.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-3.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org