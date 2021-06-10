Council discusses food truck regulations

SIDNEY — Creating food truck regulations was discussed during Sidney City Council’s Monday evening workshop meeting.

Public Works Director Jon Crusey brought forth the topic to seek direction from City Council.

“As food trucks continue to gain in popularity they occasionally pop up in residential neighborhoods and can be found in parking lots of commercial establishments along major roadways,” Crusey said.

The city of Sidney currently does not have regulations establishing standards for the operation of food trucks, Crusey said. He shared the food truck ordinances Law Director Jeff Amick recently received from Perrysburg, Huber Heights, Oakwood, Troy, Springboro and Springfield. Crusey explained these city’s ordinances vary in their level of oversight, but generally they all:

• Require an inspection by the fire department;

• Require an inspection/licensing by the health department;

• Require registration/permitting by the city;

• Regulate hours of operation;

• Regulate locations (right-of-way, residential, commercial, etc.).

After a brief discussion, members agreed it would be a good idea to require an inspection from the health department to ensure health regulations are being followed. It was also noted regulations could help guide those who want to start selling food from a food truck in Sidney. City staff was instructed to draw up legislation for consideration at a future meeting.

In other business, Crusey also sought direction from City Council on the placement of solid waste containers, which was an ordinance adopted before he came to work for the city of Sidney.

He said the city occasionally receives complaints about how refuse containers are stored on residential properties before and after the scheduled pick up.

The city ordinance provides three options for storing containers, bags and yard waste, and they are:

• All such containers, bags and bags of yard waste, bundles of brush or containers of yard waste shall be placed at the curb or alley, whichever the city deems appropriate, no earlier than noon on the day before the scheduled pick-up, and no later than 7 a.m. on the day of the scheduled pick-up.

• All containers shall be moved from the curb or alley pick-up site no later than noon on the day after the scheduled pick-up.

• Prior to placement of pick-up and after pick-up, all containers, bags, and bags of yard waste, bundles of brush or containers of yard waste; and after pick-up, all containers shall be stored in one of the following manners:

— Enclosed within a structure where a two-car or greater garage is available at the premises being serviced;

— Screened from view of the street at a location not less than the front set back line of the home situated at the premises being serviced;

— Stored at a location not less than twenty-five feet from the front set back line of the home situated at the premises being serviced.

Crusey noted the current language in the ordinance is not clear and asked council members if it is City Council’s intent to require all containers to be stored within an enclosed structure if a the property owner has at least a two-car garage.

A brief discussion ensued during which members agreed that as long as the property was following one of the three options of either storing inside a garage or enclosure, storing 25 feet behind the front of the property, or is screened from view behind the front of the dwelling, the container placement would be acceptable.

During council member questions, Council member Jenny VanMatre said she received numerous calls over the weekend about issues with trash collection the previous week. Mayor Mike Barhorst said service from Republic Services have been lackluster at best and suggested residents continue to document complaints with the city so the penalty clause in the contract can be invoked.

Barhorst also:

• Congratulated Fire Chief Chad Hollinger on his recent graduation from the University of Cincinnati’s College of Engineering and Applied Science with a degree in fire and safety engineering technology.

• Congratulated Code Enforcement Officer Arthur Franklin’s daughter Kiersten for her first, second, and fifth place finishes at the state track meet.

• Shared he received several complaints about the asphalt rejuvenator applied to several city streets the previous week.

Crusey informed council Sidney received an Ohio EPA’s Recycling and Litter Prevention, Recycle Ohio Grant in the amount of $25,991. The purpose of the grant is to conduct a targeted education and awareness campaign for the city’s curbside recycling program.

Council member Steven Klinger was absent Monday and was excused by City Council.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

