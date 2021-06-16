Broadway Ave. fire under investigation

SIDNEY — A Tuesday structure fire on Broadway Avenue remains under investigation by the Sidney Fire Department Investigation Unit. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Firefighters with the Sidney Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 1910 Broadway Ave. on the report of a structure fire at 4:09 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-family home with light smoke showing from the side of the residence, according to a press release from Assistant Chief Keith Wiley.

All occupants were out of the residence, owned by James L. King, upon arrival.

Firefighters completed an interior attack into the kitchen and the fire was contained to the kitchen area, with no extension into the attic.

Immediate staffing was recalled to man the station in the event of other fire or EMS call while this incident was going on.

Vectren was called to the scene to secure the gas and DP&L to secure the power.

The loss to the property is estimated at $25,000 to the structure and $10,000 to contents.