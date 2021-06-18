125 Years

June 18, 1896

Jesse C. Wilson and George Fenner have formed a partnership and will do photographic work. The firm is styled the Valley City View company. They will travel over the country and take pictures.

——

The name of William McKinley, of Ohio, was presented to the Republican National Convention in St. Louis as candidate for the presidency this afternoon.

——

George A. Marshall, of Shelby County, was nominated as the candidate for Congress from the Fourth district on the 401st ballot at the Democratic Congressional convention at St. Marys last night. The nomination came after three days spent in balloting in an attempt to name a candidate. Mr. Marshal was born near Hardin and has been a lifelong resident of Shelby county, having practiced law here for the past 20 years.

100 Years

June 18, 1921

North Point Park at the intersection of North Ohio and Wapakoneta avenue in the north end of the city is soon to be a reality. Last night almost 100 people answered the summons and came with saws, axes, shovels, scythes, hoes and other equipment to start in general cleanup of the park.

——

Leo Kelley is making arrangements to open a grocery on West Michigan street next week in the room now occupied by his father who conducts a meat market. His father plans to continue in the retail meat business.

——

Jackson Center is again without a dentist. Dr. H.M. Sharp having moved to Rockford on Thursday.

75 Years

June 18, 1946

Four Sidney High school graduates have enlisted in the Army Air Force for a three-year period in the program that gives them a choice of overseas assignment. They chose the Caribbean defense command. The group includes: John Maurer, 400 New street; Robert Lynch, 317 North Miami; Clarence R. Wise, R.R. 1, Sidney, and William Smedley, 421 Elm street.

——

Sidney residents can expect some reduction in their electric rates as a result of new schedules filed today by Dayton Power and Light with the public utilities commission. The new schedule affects territory the Dayton firm recently acquired from Marion-Reserve Power Co., with Sidney, Marysville, and Urbana the towns principally affected.

50 Years

June 18, 1971

Rev. R. Robert Metheny graduated with high honors when he recently received a master of divinity degree from Emory University at Atlanta, GA.

Rev. Metheny, the son of Rev. and Mrs. Ralph Metheny of Sidney, has been names associate pastor at St. Paul Methodist Church in Celina. His father is pastor of the Sidney First United Methodist Church.

——

Jackson Center chose a queen Thursday night to begin the annual Community Days celebration which will continue through today and Saturday for the benefit of the Municipal park – now under construction.

Sandy Rostorfer, a 1971 Jackson Center High School graduate, was named queen. Miss Rostorfer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Rostorfer, did a magic act to help win the title.

25 Years

June 18, 1996

MINSTER – Construction of a new building for Minster State Bank is planned to begin next spring.

Orval Homan, the bank’s president and chief executive officer, said a two-story building will be constructed along Fourth Street, across the street from the current location. It is thought the project will be completed in 10 to 12 months.

——

WASHINGTON – American students read as well or better than those in 30 other countries surveyed, with children only in Finland consistently outperforming them, the government reported today.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

