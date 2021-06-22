Versailles FareFest 2021 set for Aug. 21

VERSAILLES — The Versailles High School Alumni Association is proud to announce that Versailles FareFest is back bigger and better than before. This year, space has been expanded for the festival (West Street to Second Street and Wood Street to the railroad tracks), and an third band has been added.

2021 Versailles FareFest is Saturday, Aug. 21, from 2 to 5 p.m., on Versailles Fountain Square. Receive a complimentary wine glass while experiencing three hours of unlimited food, beer and wine from restaurants and beverage distributors throughout the Miami Valley. Plus, enjoy live entertainment provided by Ohio Brewed, Free Rider and TommyJohn.

Versailles FareFest wristbands are available for $60 presale or $70 at the door, if not sold out (cash or credit card only). Profits go toward scholarships for Versailles High School graduates. With the added space and entertainment, FareFest organizers plan to increase the number of wristband sales, offering more guests to be a part of this epic day. However, at the last FareFest, wristbands were sold out in minutes. So, do not wait to get wristbands.

Presale wristbands can be purchased Sunday, July 11, 2021, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until sell out) at Gus’s Café, 16 Marker Rd. in Versailles (cash or credit card only), or call 937-726-7100 or 937-776-4775 or 937-417-0375 on July 11 after 11 a.m. (no calls before 11 a.m.). When calling, have a credit card number, expiration date and CVV code (on back of card). Presale wristbands must be picked up at Gus’s Café by July 31 (6 a.m. to 2 p.m.) or at the entrance on the day of FareFest. Must be 21 to attend (ID required to enter).

