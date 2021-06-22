Crash injures two

SIDNEY — Two CareFlight helicopters transported two people to Miami Valley Hospital Monday evening after a serious crash involving a Freightliner dump truck and a pickup truck at the intersection of state Route 47 and Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

According to a press release from Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, deputies and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of state Route 47 and Hardin Wapakoneta Road on the report of a two-vehicle injury crash on Monday, June 21, at 5:14 p.m.

The preliminary investigation indicates Roy Morelock, 88, of Sidney, was operating a 1971 blue Chevrolet C10 pickup truck southbound on Hardin Wapakoneta Road. Morelock was stopped at the stop sign at state Route 47 but failed to yield to the eastbound 2016 Freightliner dump truck on state Route 47, driven by Blake Osting, 52, of Spencerville. The vehicles collided, injuring Morelock and his 14-year-old passenger.

Morelock and his juvenile passenger were transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton for serious injuries sustained. They are in critical condition at this time, Frye said by phone Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Fort Loramie Fire and Rescue also assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at state Route 47 at Hardin Wapakoneta Road on Monday, June 21, at 5:14 p.m. Roy Morelock, 88, of Sidney, was driving the blue pickup truck on Harding Wapakoneta Road when he failed to yield to the Freightliner dump truck, driven by Blake Osting, 52, of Spencerville, on state Route 47. The collision caused Morelock and his juvenile passenger to be taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. The crash remains under investigation. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_IMG_3779-2.jpg First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at state Route 47 at Hardin Wapakoneta Road on Monday, June 21, at 5:14 p.m. Roy Morelock, 88, of Sidney, was driving the blue pickup truck on Harding Wapakoneta Road when he failed to yield to the Freightliner dump truck, driven by Blake Osting, 52, of Spencerville, on state Route 47. The collision caused Morelock and his juvenile passenger to be taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. The crash remains under investigation. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News