Getting back to ‘normal’

Phlebotomist Leta Shatsby, right, Dayton, attaches Kenneth Madden, Sidney, to the tubing that will draw his blood for The Community Blood Center of Dayton. Madden has donated blood 64 times for a total of 8 gallons. The blood drive was held at the Shelby County Senior Center Wednesday morning/ This is the first blood drive the center has hosted since the pandemic shut everything down.

Phlebotomist Leta Shatsby, right, Dayton, attaches Kenneth Madden, Sidney, to the tubing that will draw his blood for The Community Blood Center of Dayton. Madden has donated blood 64 times for a total of 8 gallons. The blood drive was held at the Shelby County Senior Center Wednesday morning/ This is the first blood drive the center has hosted since the pandemic shut everything down. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Kate Walder (L), Dayton, checks in Kenneth Madden, Sidney, as a Blood Donor Wednesday morning at the Sidney-Shelby Co Senior Center. Walder is a phlebotomist working for The Community Blood Center of Dayton.