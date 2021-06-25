Bring on the music

SIDNEY — The entertainment world was on a roller coaster as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the industry,.

After many stops, cancellations, rescheduled shows, Gateway Arts Council Presents Series is ready to take the stage and bring some fun back to Shelby County.

“It’s been quite a year,” said Ellen Keyes, executive director. “We’be had to keep rescheduling our shows ans resculding them again. In June, everything opened up and we’re getting ready for all the shows.”

The Presents Series kicks off with David Osmond and the Osmond Chapman Orchestra on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. at Sidney High School. The show had originally been planned for December in Bellefontaine.

“We moved the show from Bellefontaine to Sidney because they (Bellefontaine) wouldn’t be open in time for the performance. Because of the change in location, we have 100 more tickets available for the show than when it was being held in Bellefontaine.”

Keyes said they have five weeks to finalize everything for the first performance. The work is being condensed from the normal four month schedule.

“”We have five weeks to sell our the show,” she said. “Some people didn’t buy tickets when it was in Bellefontaine because they didn’t want to drive that far in December. Now that it’s back in Sidney, I think or supporters in the counties north of us will support the show.”

The next show will feature Shenandoah on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at Sidney High School.

“Restless Heart was originally scheduled in the series, but we found out they’re not touring anymore,” said Keyes. “Nobody had told us and we were trying to make our second payment to them. Their agent called me and said they are no longer touring. their agent is friends with Shenandoah’s agent and we were able to sign them for the show.”

Keyes said Shenandoah has released a new album — “Every Road” — featuring duets with country stars Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley, Ashley McBryde, Luke Bryan, Lady A and the Zach Brown Band.

“They are well-respected in the country music field and well known,” said Keyes They are a Grammy Award winning band.”

Jefferson Starship will take the stage at Sidney High School on Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.

“there is one original Jefferson Starship member in the band,” said Keyes.”The woman performing with them had to be approved by Grace Slick, an original member of the band.”

The next show — the Canadian Brass — is new to the lineup, she said. They will be performing Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. at Sidney High School.

“They are one of the best brass groups in the nation,” she said.

After many delays and rescheduled performances, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will finally take the stage on Feb. 27, 2022, at 7 p.m. at Sidney High School.

The series concludes April 24, 2022, with Sweet Caroline: A Neil Diamond Tribute.

“We hoping to add another show in June, but that’s still in the planning stages,” said Keyes.

Tickets, she said, are available for all the shows except Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. Those interested in that performance should still call and have their name placed on a will call list in case anyone returns tickets.

“Everyone should hang onto the tickets they have,” said Keyes. “They should call us if they are confused about their seats for a show.”

The pandemic shutdown didn’t affect just one year of shows, she said.

“The shut down was not a one year thing for us,” said Keyes. “It’s going to take 1 1/2 to 2 years for us to get back to normal.”

Keyes said masks and hand sanitizer will be available at all the show.

“Our season ticket holders have been real champs for us,” she said. “We were sending out reminders with change of dates to them. Then we found out people weren’t getting the notices in the mail. So we started calling everyone with the changes.”

Gateway Arts Council Presents Series returns to Sidney

BY Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

