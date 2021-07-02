Kentucky man sentenced to 18 months in prison

SIDNEY – A Kentucky man was sentenced to a year and a half in prison for possession of drugs in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Judge James F. Stevenson sentenced John Harold Evans, 37, of Lexington, Kentucky, to 18 months in prison on an amended charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony. He was granted credit for two days served in jail.

Evans previously was charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second degree felony, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, and having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony. He agreed to plead guilty to aggravated possession of drugs with the dismal of the other charges.

After his release from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Evans will be required to serve up to three years of post release control. He also was ordered to pay court costs.

In other actions:

• Joseph L. Whittemore, 47, of St. Marys, was sentenced to 12 months in prison on a probation violation stemming from a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was granted credit for 219 days served in jail.

After his release from prison, Whittemore will be required to serve up to three years of post release control. He also was ordered to pay court costs.

• Anthony W. Pellman, 50, was sentenced to 11 months in prison on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was granted credit for three days served in jail.

After his release from prison, Pellman will be required to serve up to three years of post release control. He also was ordered to pay court costs.

• Kenneth Alan Henderson, 32, of Sidney, was ordered to serve five years of probation on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony. As part of a plea deal, charges of trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, and trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, were dismissed.

Along with probation, Henderson must successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling, maintain employment, pay a $500 fine and pay the cost of prosecution and any supervision fees.

• Stacy E. LeMaster, 63, was ordered to serve five years of probation on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. As part of a plea deal, charges of possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth degree felonies, were dismissed.

Along with probation, LeMaster was ordered to successfully complete treatment at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center or another community based correctional facility. Upon competition of WORTH or another community based correctional facility, she must successfully complete a sober living/recovery home and a medically assisted treatment program.

She also must pay the cost of prosecution and any supervision fees.

• Sammy L. O’Quinn, Jr., 33, of Sidney, was ordered to serve five years of probation on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. As part of a plea deal, a charge of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, was dismissed.

Along with probation, O’Quinn was ordered to successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility. After completion of the community based correctional facility, he must successfully complete STAR House or another structured living facility.

He also must pay the cost of prosecution and any supervision fees.

• Christopher James Edward York, 24, of Sidney, was ordered to serve five years of probation on an amended charge of criminal damaging, a first degree misdemeanor. He previously was charged with arson, a fourth degree felony, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.

Along with probation, York must serve 30 days in the Shelby County Jail on the bracelet program. He also must pay $1,500 in restitution and the cost of prosecution.

• Nicholas R. Inman, 37, of Sidney, was ordered to serve five years of probation on an amended charge of attempted trafficking in drugs, a first degree misdemeanor. He previously was charged with trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.

Along with probation, Inman must pay court costs.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

