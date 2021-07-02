Shelby County’s COVID-19 case rate slightly increases

SIDNEY – Shelby County’s COVID-19 case rate now is above the state average after a slight increase this week.

In the past two weeks, Shelby County has reported 24.7 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, which is up from the 18.5 cases per 100,000 residents it reported last week.

Ohio’s COVID-19 case rate is 19.6 cases per 100,000 residents, which is down from the 21.4 cases per 100,000 residents the state reported last week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 4,778 cases of COVID-19 with 162 hospitalizations and 95 deaths during the pandemic. One new hospitalization was reported since last week.

There are 4,655 Shelby County residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, and there are 28 active cases – down from the 32 active cases that were reported last week.

Throughout Ohio there have been 1,111,903 cases of COVID-19 with 60,662 hospitalizations, 8,318 intensive care admissions and 20,309 resident deaths.

Ohio reported 579 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, which is up from the 21-day average of 278 cases.

Hospitalizations are up with 48 reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of 42, and intensive care admissions are down with two reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of six.

In Shelby County, 14,296 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 29.42% of the population and up 97 people since last week. Statewide, 5,578,940 people have been vaccinated, which is 47.73% of the population. All Ohioans 12 and older are eligible for vaccination.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

