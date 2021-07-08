125 years

July 8, 1986

About 30 stockholders of the Piqua, Sidney and St. Marys Railway Co. met at the office of the company last evening to take into consideration the preliminary survey of the road and other matters connected with the work. The meeting was full of enthusiasm and there was also a unanimous sentiment for further pushing forward the work of security stock and donations as rapidly as possible.

—————-

E.R. Mitchell, of Columbus, and R.A. Redinbo have taken charge of the business formerly run by P.F. Sarver and will continue it. They will continue to handle a fine line of bicycles, all kinds of musical instruments, and supplies and sewing machine supplies.

100 years

July 8, 1921

A gang of gypsies in eight Ford trucks with Illinois licenses and carrying between 50 and 60 people rolled into Sidney from the south yesterday afternoon. Not well pleased with their appearance, Sheriff Clark and Motor Cop Lehman suggested they keep on going. A similar suggestion was offered at Swanders, then Anna and Botkins when the group indicated it planned to stop. Sheriff Clark did not leave their trail until they had crossed the county line north of Botkins.

—————

The celebration held at Maplewood Saturday under the auspices of the K. and P. of that village, was one of the most successful affairs ever held in that community. It was estimated that fully 3,000 people visited that village during the day and evening and watched and participated in the games and contests.

75 years

July 8, 1946

A petition from fire department employees and a request from police department employees, asking increased salaries were presented to city council at its regular meeting last evening. With several members of council expressing the opinion that better salaries should be paid, a special meeting to consider the matter was set for next Monday evening.

—————

Mayor W. Wheeler and Service Direction E.D. Aneshansley were to leave late this afternoon for New York City to make an inspection of several types of incinerator plants in that vicinity and learn more fully of their general operation. They expect to return by Friday.

—————

More than $100 in cash and two one-pound boxes of candy were obtained by the culprits who broke into the Sidney Bus Center, North Main avenue, sometime during the night. The Monarch Dry Cleaners, a few doors south, was also entered but apparently nothing was taken, according to Mrs. W.W. Masteller, owner.

50 years

July 8, 1971

A Sidney area girl will receive two trophies from the Midwest Double Century Bicycle tour which took place July 3 under the sponsorship of the American Youth Hostels, Lima Council. She is Charlotte Davis, 12, of R.R. 5, Mason road.

Charlotte, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Davis, will be awarded a trophy for being the youngest of the 93 persons who finished the 200-mile stretch and another, the Judy Hanna Memorial Plaque, for being the youngest girl to finish. Her total elapsed time was 21 hours and 29 minutes.

—————

“Boss of the Year” and “Woman of the Year” honors, presented annually by the American Business Women’s Association, were given when the boss night dinner was held June 24 at Avon Lake.

Arthur Bond, manager of Uhlman’s Department Store, and Mrs. LeRoy Long received the honors.

25 years

July 8, 1996

A strange gaseous order was detected and closed several downtown streets Sunday afternoon. It was determined to be a leak off of an old DP&L gas line. Dan Berger of the utility noted “There was no real danger.” The leak was in a line at the corner of North Street and Ohio Avenue- where a former business was located.

—————

Two local residents are part of a Dayton area disaster medical team who will be travelling to Atlanta to be part of the 1996 Summer Olympics. Karen Beavers and Tim Burden of Sidney are among the 14 people going south. They have been assigned to five member strike teams which will then be assigned to helicopter. They both stated “We are not on a vacation. This is work.”

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-10.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

