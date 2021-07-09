125 years

July 9, 1896

The convention of the voters of the National Party, which is the free silver wing of the Prohibition Party, met in the assembly room of the court house this morning at 10 o’clock. There were 12 persons present and four delegates were named to attend the state convention – John Duer, J.K. Gillespie, J.F. Applegate and F.H. Sleeter. To get on the ballot it is necessary to circulate a petition and secure signatures of one per cent of the total vote cast in the county at last year’s election. The county vote for governor last year was 6623.

—————-

The Citizens bank officials were the first parties in Sidney to display a lithograph of the Democratic Presidential nominee William J. Bryan. It was displayed in the bank window within a half-hour after the nomination had been made.

100 years

July 9, 1921

C.L. Osborn is enlarging his greenhouse which is located at his country home approximately three miles north of the city. The new house will be 21 feet by 100 feet. Mr. Osborn has been a successful florist here for over 20 years and for the past eight years has been the owner of the well-known Flower Shop of Ohio avenue.

—————

The Spot Restaurant is being improved by the addition of a new onyx glass counter.

————-

Plans are coming in place for the big lawn fete and ice cream social to be given Friday evening on the southwest corner of the public square by the North Point park association. Every cent raised will go to help the city park commission in making the North Point park (Ohio and Wapakoneta avenues) one of the beauty spots of the city.

75 years

July 9, 1946

An abatement of the Ohio heat wave by late tomorrow or Friday was foreseen today by weather forecasters as most of the state continued to swelter and fry. Temperatures were well into the 90s throughout the state yesterday. In Sidney the high reading yesterday was 98 degrees and prospects were the mercury would go that high again today.

—————

The fire department was called to the home of William A. Ross, Sr. at Avon shortly before 11 a.m. today, after an acetylene torch exploded in the hands of Frank Kingseed, who was working in a nearby building on some plumbing. The youth’s left hand and fingers were burned, but there was only slight damage to the building.

50 years

July 9, 1971

Dan L. Allen and Earnie J. Jones, both recent graduates of Ashland College, Ohio, are listed on the dean’s list for the second semester.

To be eligible for this honor, a student must be enrolled full time and maintain a 3.5 or better average for the semester. Mr. Jones qualified with a 4.0 average. He is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Gilson Jones, 1130 Park street, Sidney.

Mr. and Mrs. Elmer F. Allen, R.R. 4, Sidney, are Mr. Allen’s parents.

—————

Frank Cummings, R.R. 5, Sidney, is one of 222 officially elected delegates who attended the 86th Annual Convention of Holstein-Friesian Association of America, the world’s largest dairy breed society.

Held in Des Moines, Iowa, the event was expected to attract over 1,500 persons from all segments of the dairy industry.

25 years

July 9, 1996

Local property owners feel there has been an increase in crime and there is a business ready to do something about it. Shadow Security Services will officially open its second business location in the Ohio Building on July 10. The owners are Scott Rank and Joe Martin. The latter has been in the security business since 1988. He also worked for Honda in security. Martin stated, “We stop in at businesses several times each day and night.”

—————

The county commissioners are working on plans for the Clerk of courts/Title Department facility on State Route 47 east of downtown Sidney. The building is being constructed by Westerheide Developers and will then be leased to the county. The design group met and selected a bid from Area Energy and Electric for the smoke alarm cabling and security systems. The Area bid was recommended by Judy Snodgrass, Clerk of Court.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

