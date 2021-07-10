125 years

July 10, 1896

Eight bids were received by the county commissioners at their meeting this morning for the hoist bridge over the canal on North Miami avenue in Sidney. The plan presented by the Bellefontaine Bridge and Iron Co., with a bid of $2,890, was adopted, but the State must approve the plan before the bridge can be awarded.

—————-

Sheriff Ailes forwarded his annual report to the secretary of state this week. It shows that during the year 78 persons were confined in the county jail. The total cost of keeping these persons was $1,221.32, or an average cost per day for each person of a little over four cents.

—————

The dates of Sept. 22-25 have been set for the holding of the 37th annual fair of the Shelby County Agricultural Institute.

100 years

July 10, 1921

An ideal bathing place for families and children has been fitted up by B.A. Mires along Mosquito creek on his place just west of the Mosquito creek bridge northeast of Sidney. Surrounded by luxurious shade, there is a body of water approximately 200 feet long by 70 feet wide, with a sandy bottom and a gradual increase in depth toward the center which is about six feet. Buildings for dressing have been erected to serve bathers.

—————

The country home of Mrs. Christian Stephenson, of this city, southeast of Pemberton near the Shelby-Logan county line was ruined by fire last evening. The house was occupied by Mrs. Stephenson’s son Virgil and wife who have been farming it. The house was a two-story structure with eight rooms. Household goods downstairs was saved.

—————

The report of the county recorder for the year ending June 30, 1921 shows 843 deeds recorded, covering 4,420 acres with a consideration of $636,033; 487 mortgages recorded, with a consideration of $1,571,786 and 436 mortgages cancelled with a consideration of $992,135. In all cases the total were substantially below last year.

75 years

July 10, 1946

Daniel Runkle has been installed as grand knight of the Sidney Council of the Knights of Columbus. Serving with him are: Ed Dooley, deputy grand knight; Ralph McLain, lecturer; Arthur Carter, chancellor; Hugh Cartwright, warden; Roland Beery, advocate; Rev. E.C. Lehman, chaplain.

—————

Sidney Memorial Post 4239, Veterans of Foreign Wars, has completed contract arrangements for the sale throughout Shelby county of General Marshall’s “Victory Report,” an historic handbook describing the winning of World War II in Europe and the Pacific. An added feature to the book will include contributions made by Shelby county toward winning the war.

—————

A new display room has been added to the L.B. Ferree plumbing establishment at 825 East Court Street. This is in addition to an enlarged display room. The firm has been located in Sidney for 11 years.

50 years

July 10, 1971

Sidney attorney David Shuffelton and assistant county engineer Steve Hubbell were elected Wednesday evening to Shelby District Boy Scout posts.

Shuffelton has been named district chairman of the Boy Scouts of America and the new duty automatically makes him a member of the executive board of the Miami Valley Council.

Hubbell was named district commissioner and he is also a member of the council commission staff. He will be in charge of “unit service” and according to James Risk, district executive, this job is varied and covers a wide scope of duties.

—————

Election board officials in Shelby County are waiting – just like everyone else – to realize the full impact of the June 30 Ohio law that will let 18-year-olds vote for the first time in history.

Offices for the board of trustees of the Monumental Building were re-elected during the annual meeting held Wednesday afternoon in the office of the secretary, Harley Knoop.

Officers are: W.R. Anderson, president; J. Oliver Amos, senior vice president; Joseph G. Monnier, vice president; Harley Knoop, secretary-treasurer; Robert Dickas, superintendent; Fire Chief Vernon Millhoff and James Lonsway.

25 years

July 10, 1996

The new downtown fire station in Sidney is rapidly taking shape. The new 6 bay station is being built next to the health department. Chief Stan Crosley said he expects the station to be ready by late September. City Manager Mike Morton said the station is being built to meet the “needs of the city for the next 50 years.”

—————

There should be a new owner of the Wagner Mfg. Company by the end of September. “There are five parties interested in buying the company and three are expected to make an offer,” Paul Saxton, the president of GHC, the holding company announced. The company is expected to post a loss of $1.4 million for the second quarter of this year.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

