Man sentenced to 4 years in prison on sexual battery charge

SIDNEY – A man who pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual conduct with an impaired 14-year-old girl was sentenced to four years in prison in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Judge James F. Stevenson sentenced Kole Jacob Jones, 23, to 48 months in prison on a charge of sexual battery, a third degree felony and Tier III sex offense. The offense reportedly occurred Dec. 29 or 30, 2019.

As part of a plea deal, a charge of sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth degree felony, was dismissed.

Jones was granted credit for 99 days served in jail.

After his release from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Jones will be required to serve five years of post release control. He also was ordered to pay court costs.

As a Tier III sex offender, Jones will be required to register his address every 90 days for the rest of his life.

In other actions:

• Cody A. Goshorn, 27, of Sidney, was sentenced to 48 months in prison on an amended charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs and a charge of having weapons while under disability, both third degree felonies.

Goshorn previously was charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first degree felony, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.

Goshorn was sentenced to 24 months in prison on both charges. He will serve the sentences consecutively, meaning one after the other. He was granted credit for 93 days served in jail.

After his release from prison, Goshorn will be required to serve up to three years of post release control. He also was ordered to pay court costs.

The Sidney Police Department was authorized to destroy or dispose of a Diamondback .380 handgun. Also, $345 in cash seized from Goshorn was determined to be contraband and forfeited to the Sidney Police Department.

• Alice Louise Turner, 35, of Sidney, was sentenced to 36 months in prison on two charges of trafficking in drugs, both fourth degree felonies, and a charge of trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony.

As part of a plea deal, four additional charges of trafficking in drugs, each a fifth degree felony, were dismissed.

Turner was sentenced to 12 months in prison on each of the three charges to which she pleaded guilty. She will serve the sentences consecutively, meaning one after the other. She was granted credit for 97 days served in jail.

After her release from prison, Turner will be required to serve up to three years of post release control. She also was ordered to pay court costs.

• Paul R. Adkins, 55, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on two charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both fourth degree felonies.

As part of a plea deal, three charges of trafficking in drugs, each a fifth degree felony, were dismissed.

Adkins was ordered to serve 18 months in prison on both aggravated trafficking charges. He will serve the sentences concurrently, meaning at the same time. He was granted credit for 96 days served in jail.

After his release from prison, Adkins will be required to serve up to three years of post release control. He also was ordered to pay court costs.

• David W. Slife, 34, of Sidney, was sentenced to 11 months in prison on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and failure to appear, a fourth degree felony.

Slife was sentenced to 11 months in prison on both charges. He will serve the sentences concurrently, meaning at the same time.

He was granted credit for 13 days served in jail on the drug possession charge and granted credit for 24 days served in jail on the failure to appear charge.

As part of a plea deal, a charge of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, was dismissed.

After his release from prison, Slife will be required to serve up to three years of post release control. He also was ordered to pay court costs.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

